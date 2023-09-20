Liverpool superstar set to miss Europa League fixture against LASK, likely to return for weekend encounter against West Ham - Reports

Liverpool have shed light on the fitness status of Trent Alexander-Arnold as they prepare for their UEFA Europa League opener against Austrian outfit LASK. The Reds have announced their traveling squad for the trip to Austria, with 23 players making the trip.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has named a 23-strong contingent to travel for their match against LASK, including captain Virgil Van Dijk and new signing Ryan Gravenberch. The Reds are also with regular stars such as Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and several others. Youngsters Ben Doak, Jarrell Quansah and Vitezslav Jaros also made the trip for the match.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are two major absentees from the Liverpool squad. Alcantara has not featured this season, while Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury earlier this month.

Alexander-Arnold injured his hamstring during the Reds' 3-0 win over Aston Villa on September 3rd and has not featured since. He will not participate in the match against LASK as he is yet to fully recover from the injury.

As per Metro, Klopp intends for the influential right-back to return to action in time for the weekend when the Reds play host to West Ham. The 24-year-old is set to remain a key player for the Reds as they aim to return to the top of European football. They will, however, have to navigate the first group game without him.

Liverpool set to take Europa League very seriously

Liverpool fell short of top four in the Premier League last season, finishing four points outside the Champions League places in fifth place, securing a berth in the Europa League bracket. Before the start of the new season, Klopp stated that he intends for his side to take the second-tier European cup seriously.

Klopp has shown to be true to his words by naming a very strong squad to travel to Austria for the match against LASK. They will also take on last season's surprise package Union Saint-Gilloise and French Cup champions Toulouse in their group as they look to make the knockout stages.

Liverpool have begun the season excellently on the domestic front and are yet to register a loss. The Reds have won all their games so far with the exception of an opening day 1-1 draw against Chelsea. They sit in third place in the Premier League standings, two points behind leaders Manchester City and level on points with Tottenham in second. Klopp will be happy with how the team has started the season and will want them to take the same energy and application to European football.