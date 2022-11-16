Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk names his 4 favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk has named Brazil, Argentina, France, and England as his four favorites to go the distance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Van Dijk will look to take 2010 finalists Netherlands deep into the spectacle in Qatar. Coached by the legendary Louis van Gaal, the Dutch have a solid system, a plethora of fine footballers, and an indomitable fighting spirit. Yet, the Liverpool center-back does not see them as one of the favorites to win the tournament.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Virgil van Dijk is attending his FIRST World Cup for the Netherlands Virgil van Dijk is attending his FIRST World Cup for the Netherlands 👏 https://t.co/hSoNV7MSC2

Speaking on Spotify’s Pitch Side podcast, Van Dijk named the four high-profile teams who would have the pressure of faring well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. When asked to name his favorites for the upcoming World Cup, the former Southampton man said:

“You shouldn't ask me this question, let's hope we go very far with Holland but there are so many good countries out there: Argentina, Brazil, France, and England; they all have pressure on them.

Van Dijk claimed that Holland have a little less pressure to succeed in Qatar and urged his teammates to make something special of their opportunity. He continued:

“I think as Holland, we have a little less pressure maybe but we have a lot of expectations within the camp so let's make it something special.”

Having failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Holland will look to get off to a flying start in Qatar this year. Holland have been placed in Group A alongside Senegal, Qatar, and Ecuador. They kick off their campaign with a clash against Senegal on November 21.

The match against Senegal would set the tone for Netherlands’ 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Van Gaal’s Netherlands are considered to be the strongest team in Group A, and deservedly so. Their squad is deep, their coach is experienced, and they know how to grind out results. Their challenge would be to rise to the occasion in the tournament opener, against a team that can make their life miserable.

AFCON winners Senegal are a team that refuse to back down. They push hard, can play rough, and have the quality to punish the opposition for the tiniest of mistakes.

GOAL @goal Sadio Mane is included in Senegal’s World Cup squad Sadio Mane is included in Senegal’s World Cup squad 🇸🇳 https://t.co/u8VBKuT9MP

If the Dutch can hold their own against such a gritty opponent in their first match, they would get a healthy boost of confidence. As the 2010 FIFA World Cup has shown us, a confident Dutch side is capable of downing even the best teams in the competition. A poor draw or defeat, on the other hand, could take a toll on their morale and end up costing them the top spot in Group A.

