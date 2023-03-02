Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk reveals massive mistake he made after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said that he should have taken a break from first-team duties before and following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Netherlands international has been the subject of criticism this season for the first time since his move to Anfield from Southampton in January 2018. The towering Liverpool defender has admitted that playing too many games after recovering from a nightmare injury has been costly.

Van Dijk suffered an ACL injury on 17 October 2020 following a nasty challenge from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford. The Netherlands captain has said that he paid a price by playing too many games following a speedy return from knee surgery.

"When it's game day I want to play and I'll do everything possible to play, but I could have also thought before the World Cup, 'let's rest a little bit in order to be ready'."

Van Dijk said that he should have taken a break either side of the World Cup last year but he wanted to make a difference for Liverpool on the field. He told The Telegraph:

“I came back from quite a complex injury. That takes treatment; that takes time; it takes getting used to and adaptation. Coming back from the knee injury, I played all the Premier League games because everybody wants to be out there, and I want to be out there. What caught up is that I played too many games at a time. When it's game day, I want to play and I'll do everything possible to play, but I could have also thought before the World Cup, 'let's rest a little bit in order to be ready'."

The former Southampton star added:

“I didn't because I want to play, and I want to be influential for this football club because I love this club, and I work each and every day to be successful for this club. But it caught up with me unfortunately, my body. I'm not a robot, and I think going into the World Cup, having the World Cup, and then doing nothing for a week and coming back was maybe not the right decision.”

Virgil van Dijk has received plenty of criticism this season with Liverpool struggling defensively and the Dutchman not doing enough on the field. The 31-year-old has made 27 appearances across competitions this campaign for the Reds, helping the Reds keep 12 clean sheets and scoring thrice.

Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool players after Wolves win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp singled out five players for praise following the Reds' 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

The German manager heaped praise on Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic for helping the Merseyside giants secure three crucial points.

Klopp said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“We all need that, and he needs that as well. It’s obviously a really good one in a tough game for defenders. I thought we performed tonight; we played a really good game in general. I really think the center-halves and Fabinho together, how they covered that area, how they denied the counter-attacks, how they defended into midfield, which is very important against a team which plays with one striker. I thought they did really well."

He added:

"In possession, we looked pretty good in a lot of moments, with Harvey and Stefan in the half spaces. It worked well. I think Anfield proved a point tonight again. It was super, super enjoyable. It felt like a proper unit; we all together. I love that, and it’s what we need again on Sunday.”

Liverpool will be up against their arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (March 5).

