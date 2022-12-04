Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk takes a brutal dig at Manchester United and gives Cody Gapko transfer advice 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has taken a cheeky dig at rivals Manchester United in reference to forward Cody Gakpo's potential transfer.

Gakpo has been brilliant for PSV Eindhoven this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in 24 games across competitions.

He has also been prolific for the Netherlands at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals in four matches. He, alongside compatriot Van Djik, has helped them reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

This has seen many big clubs looking to sign Gakpo. Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been linked with signing him in January (via Mirror).

Speaking about his Dutch teammate, Liverpool defender Van Dijk claimed that Gakpo could soon take a step up from PSV Eindhoven. He also took a dig at the Red Devils, comparing them to Los Blancos:

“Are Manchester United and Real Madrid on the same level? No disrespect, not at all. I definitely think he has that next step in him. I definitely feel like it could happen, whether that is in the winter or the summer or next year, time will tell."

He added:

"He is a great boy who works hard, very talented and definitely there is more in him. We are so pleased he is doing so well for us. Long may it continue.”

Gakpo is currently the joint-leading goalscorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with three goals.

Liverpool and Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez has €120 million release clause - reports

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

As per Football365, Benfica have put a €120 million release clause in midfielder Enzo Fernandez's contract. Hence, a team looking to sign him in January or next summer will have to dish out a hefty amount.

Liverpool have been highly linked with the Argentine and are also in dire need of midfielders. Jordan Henderson and James Milner are aging while Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been injury prone.

Fernandez has come into the spotlight following his performances for Benfica since joining them from River Plate in the summer. He has played 24 matches for the club and has also provided three goals and five assists.

He also scored in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alongside Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring Fernandez.

However, they will most likely have to pay the €120 million release clause if they are to sign the Argentine midfielder.

