Liverpool superstar withdraws from national team squad due to injury

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from the England national team for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Alexander-Arnold picked up a minor hamstring in the Reds' 3-0 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday (September 3). He was forced off with the issue after putting in an impressive performance.

The 24-year-old joined up with his England teammates ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine (September 5) and Scotland (September 12). However, after undergoing checks he has since withdrawn.

The Athletic claims that the Liverpool right-back may be sidelined for two weeks and he is a doubt for his club's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers (September 16).

However, the injury isn't as bad as first feared and Reds fans will be thrilled given his start to the season. He has bagged one assist in four games, particularly dazzling in the win against Villa.

Liverpool have made a superb start to the season, winning three of four games with Alexander-Arnold playing a key role. He may have been played in his new midfield role that Gareth Southgate has recently handed him in the Three Lions side.

The Reds right-back was a standout performer for England in midfield in wins against Malta (4-0) and North Macedonia (7-0). He grabbed one goal and one assist in those Euro 2024 qualifying victories.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch leaves Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman seething after snubbing call-up

Ronald Koeman is not happy with Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool's new midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has opted to turn down the opportunity to represent the Netherlands U21s during the international break. The 21-year-old had received a call-up from the Oranje but he has decided he wants more time to train with his new teammates at Anfield.

Gravenberch joined Liverpool on transfer deadline day in a £35 million deal from Bayern Munich. He could have played for the Dutch youth team against Moldova and North Macedonia in their 2025 European U21 Championship qualifiers.

However, the midfielder's decision not to accept the call-up has left Netherlands senior team manager Ronald Koeman furious. He said in a press conference (via Express):

“We're not happy about that. [Netherlands assistant] Nigel de Jong has been in touch with him.”

Netherlands U21 manager Michael Reiziger has also criticized Gravenberch for his decision. He said:

“I don't think it's a good decision, I told him that. I really don't think it's good."

Gravenberch has earned 11 international caps for Oranje, scoring one goal. He has also appeared for the Dutch youth team on 11 occasions, scoring one goal as well.

He will instead get settled in at Anfield following his deadline-day move. He has completed a midfield overhaul that has seen Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wakaru Endo also arrive on Merseyside.