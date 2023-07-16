"Liverpool are in talks with his management" - Journalist claims Reds are interested in potential move for Barcelona target

Liverpool have set their sights on Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard, who looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Merseyside club have reportedly made overtures to Pavard's representatives regarding a summer switch to Anfield.

This scoop comes courtesy of Christian Falk in a recent interview with Give Me Sport (via TBR Football). Falk provided his take on the £26m-rated defender, stating:

“Yeah, of course. He’s an interesting player for the Premier League. Chelsea are always in talks with his management; Liverpool are in talks with his management, Barcelona as well, but Barcelona don’t have the money at the moment. They would like to have him as a free agent next summer.”

Liverpool are unabashedly overhauling their midfield this summer, following a sweeping exodus of four senior players. The slots vacated have been swiftly filled by the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Nonetheless, Jurgen Klopp is well aware that their summer shopping cannot be solely confined to the midfield.

In light of this, the Reds have been actively courting Pavard, probing the feasibility of his departure from Bayern Munich.

The right-back position at Anfield has long been subject of debate, primarily due to the poor defensive performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 24-year-old was impressive in attack, racking up two goals and nine assists in 37 Premier League games, but his defending was found wanting.

Acquiring the services of French international Pavard may pave the way for a permanent reshuffle, potentially facilitating Alexander-Arnold's migration to midfield. Pavard, despite his high-standing reputation as a defender, seems to be inching closer to the exit door at Bayern Munich.

He racked up 30 Bundesliga appearances last season, with 76 clearances. On the other hand, Alexander-Arnold made just 36 clearances in 37 games.

He's enthusiastic about a change of scenery from the German champions, and with Barcelona struggling for funds, a Premier League sojourn could be next.

Liverpool are front-runners in race for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, as Barcelona look set to miss out

Nice dynamo Khephren Thuram is reportedly set to join Liverpool, with the Reds brushing aside stiff competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The Premier League club have already shelled out a whopping £95m on newcomers Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, prised from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

However, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago potentially leaving, Liverpool may dive into the transfer market to bolster their midfield with Thuram. Catalan news outlet Nacional (via Football365) has claimed that Thuram's move to Anfield is imminent.

According to their sources, Thuram tops Jurgen Klopp's wishlist, and the Reds are believed to be in pole position to secure his signature. The news platform goes on to suggest that Thuram's debut with the Anfield powerhouse is just days away.