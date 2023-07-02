Liverpool target fuels transfer speculation by liking post about Reds new boy Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool target Khephren Thuram liked a social media post about Dominik Sozoboszlai. The Hungary captain became a Red after the Merseyside club triggered his €70 million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract this summer.

Szoboszlai will wear the iconic number 8 shirt at Anfield. The kit number was made famous by Steven Gerrard. 433's social media handle made a post about the same, which Thuram liked.

Liverpool have made strengthening their midfield a priority. Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have already been signed by the Anfield club. Thuram is another player who's on the shortlist for the Reds.

Thuram, who plays for OGC Nice, made 48 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 club last season, scoring twice and providing eight assists. His performances have attracted the attention of top European clubs, including the Reds.

What Liverpool manager said about Dominik Szoboszlai?

Dominik Szoboszlai arrives at Liverpool as one of the top prospects in European football. Despite being 22, Szoboszlai is already a top talent. He's technically brilliant and possesses great shooting ability.

The player is versatile and can operate across different positions in midfield. Hence, he's the type of player who would give manager Jurgen Klopp options to work with. The German pointed that out while speaking about Szoboszlai (via 90min):

"From the clubs he has been at, the leagues he has played in and the family he is part of, it is very clear that he has already had an outstanding football education, so our responsibility now is to continue this education with him as part of the Liverpool family."

Klopp added:

"Everything about this is good news, and I am very grateful to everyone at the club who has contributed to making it happen. This is a signing for our present and also for our future, and the work that has gone into it could not be more appreciated."

Szoboszlai arrives with the weight of expectation on his shoulder. Adapting to English football will be no easy task by any means. However, as the Hungarian is only 22, he has the time to become a world beater.

