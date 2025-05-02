Liverpool target Milos Kerkez names Cristiano Ronaldo, Ashley Cole and surprise Reds star as all-time favorite PL players

Liverpool target Milos Kerkez has named his Premier League idols, including Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole. The Bournemouth full-back also suprisingly picked Reds' defender Andrew Robertson as his third choice.
The 21-year-old Hungarian international recently named the trio during an interview on the official Premier League YouTube account. He explained (via TBR Football):
“Obviously I would take Cristiano Ronaldo back in the days at Man United. I could put Ashley Cole there, a left-back also, from Chelsea, I liked a lot… and also Andy Robertson.”
It is worth noting that the Reds could be in line to sign Kerkez, as the club have plans for strengthening their left-back options. Liverpool intend to create depth in this position with Andy Robertson somewhat declining in form and Kostas Tsimikas supposedly on his way out.
It has been reported that Bournemouth has placed a value of around £45 million on Kerkez. The Reds are reportedly discussions about €95 million to sign him and his teammate Dean Huijsen (via Transfer Feed).
Liverpool legend urges youngster to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps
Liverpool legend Stephen Warnock has advised young right-back Conor Bradley to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness regimen. Warnock also urged the 21-year-old to look up to Mohamed Salah.
According to Warnock, physical strength is important. Given that Bradley could soon be taking center stage as Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid, the Reds legend asked him to "get in that gym" (via GOAL):
"I think the biggest thing I'd say to him is make sure you get in that gym in the summer and make sure that you strengthen yourself, get stronger. You look at the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale when they go to Real Madrid - they almost turn into monsters, don't they?
"In the way that they hit the gym and suddenly, they're physically more strong and better specimens... Look at the best players in the world, the likes of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah - they are always available for selection... That's down to the hard work."
As much as 21-year-old Bradley was tipped to enjoy a great time in his breakthrough season, there were persistent injuries. A hamstring injury notably ruled him out of Liverpool's title-clinching 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. He is currently back in training, but it is unlikely that he will face Chelsea this weekend (May 4).