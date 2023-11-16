Liverpool target reveals that his dream is to play in the Premier League, admits his favorite club is Chelsea

Lecce prodigy Patrick Dorgu, who Liverpool are reportedly interested in, has recently divulged his ambitions of playing in the Premier League as well as his affinity for Chelsea.

This revelation follows a week of rumors. Dorgu's agent Kingsley Ogbodo seemingly confirmed to Sport Italia that there is growing interest from Premier League clubs. Ogbodo revealed (via HITC):

“There is a lot of interest in Patrick and that doesn’t surprise me. Everyone can see his talent. When he has even more confidence in his abilities and has completed his growth, then we will see the results he can achieve.”

Dorgu's journey with Lecce this season, in which he has featured in 14 matches so far, marks a significant leap from his 35 appearances with the Under 19s in the previous campaign. The full-back is growing in prominence in Italy, and clubs like Liverpool believe he is ready for challenges in England.

However, as the Anfield giants consider intensifying their pursuit of Dorgu, the recent interview he gave to Danish outlet Bold might give them something to think about. The left-back stated (via HITC):

“Of course (the interest in me) is great. But it’s really just motivation for myself to work even harder. It’s great to see that some of the biggest clubs in the world are looking at me. But it’s just motivation. My dream is, of course, the Premier League. Yes, (my favourite club is) Chelsea.”

From Liverpool's perspective, his open admiration for a direct rival in Chelsea might raise eyebrows at Anfield.

Kylian Mbappe's contract demands revealed to Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and others

Kylian Mbappe's future remains a tantalizing topic, especially as the Paris Saint-Germain star looks headed for a potential free transfer this summer. His current contract and the fact that it is inching closer to expiry has increased the speculation linking him with clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

Arsenal have emerged as one of the preferred destinations for the forward, alongside Chelsea, who have shown a propensity to spend on players. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are also key players, with the latter openly chasing after him in recent years.

Now, Mbappe's contract requirements have been made transparent, making it easier for the top clubs to review their finances and determine if they can sign him. According to a report from Spanish outlet AS (via Football London), the PSG forward expects a staggering annual wage of €35 million post-tax. This is coupled with a signing bonus in the vicinity of €100 million.

The critical question is whether the Premier League clubs will advance their interest. With the ability to commence negotiations for a pre-contract as early as January, the concerned clubs will need to come to a decision soon.