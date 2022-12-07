Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat shares edit with Gavi on his shoulders and sword in hand after knocking out Spain 

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat has shared a photo with Gavi on his shoulders and a sword in his hand after Morocco beat Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (6 December).

The Moroccans went into their last 16 clash against La Roja as the underdogs despite topping Group F. Amrabat started at the heart of their midfield and played the full 120 minutes as the game finished goalless and went to a penalty shootout.

Spain failed to score any of their penalties while the North African nation slotted home three of their four spot-kicks. This was the first time Morocco had beaten the European giants in their history, and their maiden entry into the quarter-finals of a FIFA World Cup.

After the game, the Fiorentina midfielder shared an edit of himself in a Morocco jersey with Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi on his shoulders. He is also seen carrying a Zulfiqar sword in his right hand.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Sending the golden boy Gavi home Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat shared this picture to his IG story yesterday...Sending the golden boy Gavi home Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat shared this picture to his IG story yesterday...Sending the golden boy Gavi home 😅 https://t.co/JYJmyuZu8f

It is clear the midfielder was proud of the performance he put in against the 2010 FIFA World Cup winners. So far, he has played every single minute of the Atlas Lions' World Cup games in Qatar and is expected to start in the quarter-final against Portugal on 10 December.

Amrabat's composed and energetic performances in central midfield have seen him attract attention from two of England's top clubs. According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t the Express), Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are keeping track of the midfielder.

Liverpool should make move for Morocco's World Cup hero vs Spain

Amrabat wasn't one of the four penalty takers that stepped up to the plate for Morocco against Spain.

However, he was an impeccable presence in their midfield, where he won all seven of his ground duels, was dribbled past zero times and made four tackles. Such defensive performances in midfield have seen his stocks rise this season.

Amrabat has played 20 games for La Viola across competitions this season and is a crucial part of Vincenzo Italiano's squad. Liverpool, meanwhile, have had no natural backup for Fabinho Tavares for years.

To make things worse for manager Jurgen Klopp, Fabinho has been subpar for the majority of the campaign. Amrabat could provide solid competition for the Brazilian in midfield and may not cost a fortune. His contract with Fiorentina expires in the summer of 2024.

With Jordan Henderson (31) and Thiago Alcantara (32) in their 30s, it would be wise for the Reds to start future-proofing their midfield.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes