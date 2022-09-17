"Liverpool are a team I'd play for" - 21-year-old midfielder makes transfer admission amid links to Jurgen Klopp's side

Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has accepted that he would like to play for Liverpool amid links with the Premier League giants. The defensive midfielder currently plies his trade for Flamengo, and has three years left on his current deal with them.

Journalist Julio Miguel Neto has claimed that the Reds are planning a January move for Gomes as they continue to try and bolster their midfield. The player has now fuelled the rumors by claiming that he has the 'greatest desire' to play for Jurgen Klopp's side.

“Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and that of my family, my biggest dream in football,” he told ESPN Brazil (via Liverpool Echo).

Gomes made his senior debut for Flamengo in the 2020 season and has since played 49 league matches for them. He has also featured in 20 Copa Libertadores encounters for the Brazilian side.

The Merseyside giants have struggled with injuries to their midfielders throughout the season. Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain have all been ruled out due to their respective injuries at one point.

The Reds did sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on deadline day, but the Brazilian has so far featured in just one match with reports claiming Klopp isn't very impressed with the former Barcelona player.

There have been talks that his loan deal could be cut short if the Reds sign another midfielder permanently in the January transfer window. Gomes could very well be the midfielder that the Reds are on the lookout for.

Midfield injury crisis forces Liverpool into slow start to the new season

Liverpool began the new season with a win over Manchester City in the Community Shield but things haven't gone according to plan for Klopp and Co since.

They have won just two matches in the Premier League out of six and are currently eighth in the league table. The Merseyside club started their Champions League campaign on a sorry note as well, losing 4-1 to Napoli away.

They returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Ajax in the continental competition, with Thiago dictating terms on his return from injury. He will want to pick up from it when they meet Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League encounter on Saturday, October 1.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far