“Liverpool tend to fall asleep” – Paolo Di Canio offers encouragement to Inter Milan ahead of Champions League tie

Former Serie A forward Paolo Di Canio feels Inter Milan can beat Liverpool in the Champions League by capitalising on the latter's tendency to 'fall asleep'. The Nerazzurri host the Reds in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at the San Siro on February 16, with the odds heavily stacked against the Serie A holders.

Jurgen Klopp's rampaging side are the overwhelming favourites to progress against Inter, who are on course to win another Scudetto. However, Di Canio, who played against the Merseysiders during his Premier League days, feels there's a chance Inter could cause an upset.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Liverpool are a terrifying opponent, but Inter must be fearless and maintain possession as Liverpool tend to ‘fall asleep'. It’s a shame for Nicolò Barella’s suspension, a Rottweiler that Inter would need.” Paulo Di Canio:“Liverpool are a terrifying opponent, but Inter must be fearless and maintain possession as Liverpool tend to ‘fall asleep'. It’s a shame for Nicolò Barella’s suspension, a Rottweiler that Inter would need.” #awlive [corriere dello sport] Paulo Di Canio:“Liverpool are a terrifying opponent, but Inter must be fearless and maintain possession as Liverpool tend to ‘fall asleep'. It’s a shame for Nicolò Barella’s suspension, a Rottweiler that Inter would need.” #awlive [corriere dello sport] https://t.co/5oFMRBPZIz

Speaking to the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, he said:

“It’s a terrifying opponent, but Inter must be fearless and maintain possession, as Liverpool tend to ‘fall asleep'."

Liverpool played Inter's city rivals AC Milan in the group stage, beating them both home and away. So they'd be confident of their chances at the San Siro, where they also played on matchday six.

However, the Nerazzurri could be a more formidable opposition, but they could have their task cut out without playmaker Nicolo Barella.

The Generic Dalglish @genericdalglish Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella suspended for both legs of #ucl last 16 tie with Liverpool- Sky sports Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella suspended for both legs of #ucl last 16 tie with Liverpool- Sky sports

The midfielder was sent off in their final group game against Real Madrid, and has received a two-match ban, ruling him out of both last-16 legs. Di Canio feels Inter could miss his services, saying:

“It’s a shame for Nicolò Barella’s suspension, a Rottweiler that Inter would need.”

Inter Milan and Liverpool will meet after 14 years

Inter Milan have reached the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2012. After six years, they qualified for the competition, but endured three consecutive group-stage exits.

Also Read Article Continues below

Their last clash with Liverpool also happened in the Round of 16, in 2008. The Reds pulled off a 2-0 victory at home in the first leg that time. They followed that up winning 1-0 in Milan to wrap up a 3-0 aggregate win.

Edited by Bhargav