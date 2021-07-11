Liverpool tipped to sign £64 million rated Premier League star

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer. The Belgian is reportedly set to decide on his future after returning from vacation.

As per Voetbal24, Liverpool have made Youri Tielemans their top target for the summer. They claim the Reds are keen on signing the Belgian as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who joined PSG on a free transfer.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing a midfielder this summer and Liverpool have been linked with various targets. The Reds are reportedly targeting Saul Niguez as well but Youri Tielemans remains their top target.

(🟢) TAT EXCLUSIVE:



Liverpool are scouting Youri Tielemans at the top of their shortlist to replace Wijnaldum. Jürgen Klopp really likes the player. Tielemans is interested in the move. [@sachatavolieri] pic.twitter.com/mkOaWvDYa8 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 10, 2021

Fabrizio Romano was on the Anfield Watch podcast recently and provided an update on the Youri Tielemans to Liverpool situation. He said:

"In the case of players like Tielemans, it is complicated because Leicester are offering him a new contract. The player is now on holiday, he wants to wait and he will decide about his future when he returns. But signing Tielemans, not just for Liverpool but for any club this summer, means spending a lot of money. I think more than €50-60m. It is not easy this summer."

.@FabrizioRomano on Liverpool's links with Youri Tielemans:



"It's really complicated this summer because of the price - whereas Renato Sanches is an opportunity." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/XUGxPDIJGA — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 9, 2021

Liverpool urged to sign Youri Tielemans

Earlier this year, Gabby Agbonlahor urged Liverpool to get Youri Tielemans from Leicester City. The former Aston Villa striker believes the Belgian would be the best possible replacement for Gini Wijnaldum and Jurgen Klopp should get the deal done.

He told Football Insider :

“He’s definitely good enough. He’s a great player and Liverpool definitely need to replace Wijnaldum. I thought they needed another midfielder even if Wijnaldum had stayed.

“It’s definitely something Liverpool need to get over the line. I just don’t see Leicester letting him go though, even if the player wanted to go. I don’t see Leicester letting any of their better players go.”

Leicester City are building a team to make it back into the top 4 this season. They finished 5th in the last two seasons despite spending most of the season in the top 4.

