Liverpool tracking 25-year-old LaLiga defender among other candidates as replacement for 31-year-old Reds hero: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in Villarreal left-back Sergi Cardona. According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have been scouting the player for the past 18 months and could look to add him in the summer.

The report further claims that left-back has been identified as a position of need in the summer. Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Ajax's Jorrel Hato have also emerged on the side's radar.

Liverpool currently have Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back. Manager Arne Slot has used both players at different points in the season, but neither has impressed enough during their outings. The Scottish international also recently turned 31, which could be another reason the Reds are looking to invest in a younger player in the position. He has made 38 appearances this season but has contributed just one assist.

Cardona has been impressive for a Villarreal side that are competing for a top-four spot in LaLiga this season. He has bagged one goal and six assists in 26 games. Meanwhile, Kerkez and Hato have also performed well for their respective sides and are also younger than the 25-year-old, probably making them more attractive options.

However, it remains to be seen if they will look to invest in the left-back position. The impending free agency status of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold means Liverpool could be forced to spend money elsewhere.

Virgil van Dijk issues update on his future with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk could leave the side in the summer.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up on his future with the club following this season. The defender admitted that he had no idea if he would continue with the Reds.

The Dutchman is set to become a free agent with his contract expiring at the end of this campaign. He said (via BBC):

"I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely," said Van Dijk.

"At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it," he added.

Alongside van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah are also out of contract at the end of the current season. The trio are arguably three of the side's most important players, making their extensions critical as they look to secure continued success under Arne Slot.

The 33-year-old joined from Southampton in 2018 for £75 million and grew into one of the best defenders in Liverpool history. He has won the Premier League and the Champions League once each with the Reds.

