Liverpool News Roundup: Attacking star joins Lyon permanently, midfielder leaves on a season-long loan deal, and more - 23 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 23, 2021.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Lyon from Liverpool on a permanent deal

Lyon have confirmed that they have signed Xherdan Shaqiri on a three-year deal from Liverpool.

The Ligue 1 side offered an initial £4 million that was rejected by the Reds, but Lyon’s updated offer of £9.5 million has pushed the deal over the line.

Xherdan Shaqiri has today completed a permanent transfer to Lyon after three years with the Reds.



Everybody at #LFC thanks @XS_11official for his contributions to the club and wishes him the very best for the rest of his career 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2021

Shaqiri joined Liverpool in 2018 for a fee of £13.5 million from Stoke City, and played an important role in their Champions League triumph with a scintillating display against Barcelona.

The Switzerland star wasn’t a regular for the Reds and had requested a move away from the club for more playing time.

Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliot to be given more opportunities

Liverpool Echo have claimed that the Reds are looking to hand Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliot more opportunities this season.

Shaqiri’s departure has left a hole in the squad, but Elliot and Gordon impressed in pre-season and are both expected to feature heavily in the cup competitions.

Elliot has already featured in the opening two Premier League games, but his playing time might be reduced after the duo of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are fully fit.

Gordon, who is still only 16, could see more playing time in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup this season.

Ben Woodburn joins Hearts on a season long loan deal

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has completed a loan move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

Woodburn attracted interest from several clubs in Greece, Denmark and Croatia, but Hearts have moved in quickly to secure his services.

Ben Woodburn has completed a season-long loan move to Hearts.



Good luck for the season ahead, @BenWoodburn 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2021

The 21-year old has played 11 times for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016, and will hope to accumulate more minutes this season for Hearts.

Edited by Rohit Mishra