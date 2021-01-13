Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club looking to offer ace defender a new deal, summer move for Bundesliga star could materialise, and more | January 12th 2021

Liverpool are expected to offer their defensive ace a new contract, and could also sign another centre-back from the Bundesliga in the summer. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from 12 January 2021:

Liverpool to offer defensive star a new contract

Liverpool are reportedly looking to offer Virgil van Dijk a new contract that would extend his stay at the club. The 29-year old transformed Liverpool’s performances at the back after arriving at Merseyside from Southampton in 2018.

Van Dijk’s current contract runs till June 2023, and as per Fabrizio Romano (via CBS Sports), Liverpool are set to start negotiations with the Dutchman regarding a new deal.

The former Southampton defender is currently recovering from a knee surgery that could keep him out for the rest of the season. Liverpool are hopeful he will return to play a part, but it remains to be seen if he can recover in time.

Van Dijk is currently one of the highest-earning players at the club, and is he likely to get another wage hike if he signs a new deal in the future.

Liverpool could move in for Upamecano in the summer

Liverpool have been linked with numerous defenders following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but are yet to add significant reinforcements to their backline.

One of the players the Reds are reportedly after is Dayot Upamecano. As per Jan Aage Fjortoft, the Reds are in the running to sign Upamecano, but he has revealed that the potential transfer is likely to happen in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a bid to trigger his release clause of €42 million in the summer, as the duo of van Dijk and Gomez will be back by then.

Re: Upamecano



I would not leave out Liverpool either ....



Player got a release clause of 42 million euro.

Transfer won’t happen this window. Most likely after the season https://t.co/qMgSI0fneC — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 12, 2021

Liverpool transfer target could move to Arsenal

With Georginio Wijnaldum likely to leave in the summer after his contract expires, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma.

The latest reports, however, claim that Bissouma wants to move to Arsenal instead, as per Football.London (via TEAMtalk). The presence of Gabriel Magalhaes and Nicolas Pepe, who were Bissouma's teammates at Lille, is said to be a contributing factor.

Liverpool have been impressed by Bissouma’s hard-working displays in midfield, and had earmarked him as a replacement for Wijnaldum. It remains to be seen if the Reds will look to convince Bissouma to change his mind or look at other players.