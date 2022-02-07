Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club's interest in Bellingham has Borussia Dortmund 'worried'; key duo set to return to training, and more - 6 February 2022

Liverpool put in an assured display in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City on Sunday after their winter break.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders will next face Leicester City this Thursday in the league.

Today's Reds roundup features an update on Reds target Jude Bellingham and the duo of Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have been in absent due to isolation. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool stories as of February 6, 2022.

Borussia Dortmund 'worried' by Liverpool's Bellingham interest

As per Football Insider, Borussia Dortmund are 'worried' about Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham.

indykaila News @indykaila



The meeting took place in London on Tuesday 1st February 2022. Mark Bellingham who plays key role in all talks regarding his son’s future. #bvb According to our sources, Mark Bellingham who is Jude Bellingham’s father has met officials from Liverpool Football Club.The meeting took place in London on Tuesday 1st February 2022. Mark Bellingham who plays key role in all talks regarding his son’s future. #lfc According to our sources, Mark Bellingham who is Jude Bellingham’s father has met officials from Liverpool Football Club. The meeting took place in London on Tuesday 1st February 2022. Mark Bellingham who plays key role in all talks regarding his son’s future. #lfc #bvb https://t.co/Xg00NQWFsn

The Reds have been linked with a move for the England international. Strengthening the midfield department might be high on Liverpool's agenda next summer, and Bellingham is certainly one name on it.

The former Birmingham City ace has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, who are expected to seek a replacement for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is expected to leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.

Bellingham has bagged four goals and an impressive ten assists in 28 games across competitions. To ward off potential suitors, BvB are planning to tie the player down to a new deal before the summer, even though his current deal runs till 2015.

Interestingly, the Bundesliga giants signed Bellingham's 16-year-old younger brother Jobe.

Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to resume training

The duo of Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to resume training after completing their isolation. The English duo tested position for COVID-19, and had to skip training on Friday. Subsequently they were absent from Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Both will hope to play key roles in the second half of the season as Liverpool are still active in four competitions. While Gomez has struggled for playing time so far this season, Oxlade-Chamberlain played a key role for the Reds in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Both players are expected to be available for the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp glad Luis Diaz avoided nasty injury

Luis Diaz had a promising debut for Liverpool, providing the assist for his team's second goal against Cardiff City on Sunday.

The Colombian made his debut in the fourth-round clash, and nearly picked up a nasty injury late in the game.

Liverpool FC @LFC



The first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds A debut for Luis DiazThe first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds A debut for Luis Diaz 🇨🇴🔴The first-ever Colombian to represent the Reds 🙌 https://t.co/qZGNmHPKIn

Klopp said after the game that he was happy with Diaz's display, and provided an update on the knock he picked up, saying:

“The goal he set up for Taki was absolutely incredible: high press, counter-press, I love it, and then Taki finished it off. Then, the long ball, the heading challenge, he goes down (and) holds his knee afterwards. We were all really shocked."

"I had a look on the screen. and I saw that everything was fine in the air; everything was fine when he came down, but then I saw the big fella of Cardiff standing on his knee, and he has now a bruise there and a scar; it’s red and a little bit open."

