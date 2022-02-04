Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club 'still interested' in attacking ace; forward to leave Reds on free transfer, and more - February 4, 2022

With the January transfer window closed, Premier League giants Liverpool will look to continue their hunt for silverware.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on January 23, emerging 3-1 winners on the road. The Reds will next face Cardiff City in the FA Cup on February 7.

Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the club is still interested in Fabio Carvalho. Elsewhere, a Reds attacker is expected to leave as a free agent this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on February 4, 2022.

Klopp says Liverpool are still interested in Carvalho

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that the club is still interested in signing Fabio Carvalho after a failed move on deadline day.

Ian Doyle @IanDoyleSport Klopp on Carvalho future bid: I don't know. We will see. We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if we are not. It's obviously not in our hands. It was late before the deadline and it didn't work out. We will see what happens. Klopp on Carvalho future bid: I don't know. We will see. We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if we are not. It's obviously not in our hands. It was late before the deadline and it didn't work out. We will see what happens.

The Reds could not get the deal over the line on time on deadline day. They might now want to have to agree a pre-contract with Fulham before signing the attacker.

“I don't know. We will see. We are obviously still interested; it would be crazy if we are not. It's obviously not in our hands. It was late before the deadline, and it didn't work out. We will see what happens,” Klopp said.

Liverpool could agree a fee with Fulham over Carvalho to ensure a tribunal isn't needed come the summer, as per The Athletic.

Klopp provides update on trio before Cardiff City game

Liverpool midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are in line to be a part of the team's matchday squad for Sunday's game against Cardiff City. Alcantara suffered a minor bump after picking up a chest infection, but Klopp has said that he should be able to train ahead of the FA Cup clash. The manager said:

"Thiago has trained with us, but then got a chest infection, so had to step aside. He should be team training again today, so we'll see how we can use him for Sunday."

Origi is also back in training, and could play a part on Sunday.

Origi expected to leave as a free agent

Reds' cult hero Divock Origi is likely to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, as per James Pearce.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Divock Origi is likely to leave as a free agent this summer. The Belgian is close to full fitness after nearly two months out owing to knee swelling and eager to get back playing. @JamesPearceLFC] NEW: Divock Origi is likely to leave as a free agent this summer. The Belgian is close to full fitness after nearly two months out owing to knee swelling and eager to get back playing. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Divock Origi is likely to leave as a free agent this summer. The Belgian is close to full fitness after nearly two months out owing to knee swelling and eager to get back playing. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC] https://t.co/EFQCWdLjMY

Origi has less than six months remaining on his current deal, and is not going to sign an extension with the club. The Belgian, who is back in training, was not put on the transfer list in January by the Reds, as they needed squad depth.

