Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp contemplating 2024 exit; Reds eyeing Pervis Estupinan, and more - August 10, 2023

Liverpool are working to add more quality to their squad following a less than impressive 2022-23 campaign. The Reds ended the season without silverware and in fifth place in the Premier League to miss out on UEFA Champions League football this season.

Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp is considering a departure from Anfield next summer. Elsewhere, the Reds are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Pervis Estupinan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 10, 2023:

Jurgen Klopp contemplating 2024 exit

Jurgen Klopp is thinking of ending his stay at Anfield, according to Football Transfers.

The German manager has been quite successful since arriving at Liverpool in 2015. He won the Premier League and Champions League but is reportedly frustrated at the current state of affairs.

The Reds have bid adieu to quite a few first-team players this summer, but haven't managed to rope in suitable replacements yet. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai remain the only additions, while talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia have dragged on. There remains a growing concern that the Merseyside club could end up with just two signings this summer.

These developments have forced Klopp to contemplate an exit from Anfield. The German reckons he has taken the Premier League giants as far as possible and could be open to a new adventure in 2024.

Liverpool eyeing Pervis Estupinan

Pervis Estupinan has admirers at Anfield,

Liverpool are interested in Pervis Estupinan, according to Football Transfers. The Ecuadorian has been a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion since arriving at the Amex last summer.

The 25-year-old has the ability to develop even further and has turned heads at Anfield. Klopp is eyeing a new left-back as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

The Scottish full-back will turn 30 next year, and there are growing concerns about his fitness. The Reds are keen to maintain the high standards of Klopp's system by adding Estupinan to the squad. The Ecuadorian has shown that he's capable at both ends of the pitch and could be a natural fit in the German manager's 'Heavy Metal' football.

The Seagulls are known to be shrewd negotiators, so prising him away would be no mean feat. However, having done business with Brighton for Alexis Mac Allister, the Merseyside club could be confident of striking a deal.

Reds backed to complete Romeo Lavia transfer

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool insider Neil Jones reckons the club will complete a move for Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Reds want a new holding midfielder to replace Fabinho and have set their sights on the Belgian. The 19-year-old has been very impressive for Southampton last season but is likely to leave St. Mary's Park this summer.

The Merseyside club have seen three bids for the player rejected by the Saints, who want £50 million for their prized asset . However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jones backed Liverpool to strike a deal with Southampton

"Liverpool sources were saying earlier in the summer that £50m for Lavia was excessive, but that was before the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson amplified their need for a midfielder.

"I get the impression that the club have looked at the market for potential No.6s/deep-lying midfielders and have not been too impressed, hence the fact they’ve circled back to Lavia," wrote Jones.

He continued:

"He’s certainly a gamble, given his age, the amount of games he’s played and the fact he’s a very different kind of player to Fabinho, more of a builder than a destroyer.

"The plus side is that he clearly has a high ceiling. His wages are relatively low and he wants to come to Liverpool. My feeling is that a compromise will be found, but it probably should have been found already.”

Klopp is working to add more quality to his squad as he looks to close the gap with champions Manchester City next season.