Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp wants Ryan Gravenberch; Reds eyeing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and more - August 5, 2023

Liverpool are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new season. The Merseysiders finished fifth in the Premier League last campaign to miss out on the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp wants Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch at Anfield. Elsewhere, the Reds are interested in Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 5, 2023:

Jurgen Klopp wants Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch has admirers at Anfield..

Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign Ryan Gravenberch, according to Sport Bild. The Dutch midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool earlier this summer, but those reports have disappeared recently. However, it's now believed that the Reds remain keen on the 21-year-old, who has struggled to find his feet since joining Bayern Munich last year.

Klopp is putting extra efforts on his midfield this summer, following a mass exodus from the middle of the park. The Merseysiders have roped in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and are also hot on the heels of Southampton's Romeo Lavia. However, Klopp is keen to add more quality to his roster and has set his sights on Gravenberch.

The Dutchman is no longer first choice at the Allianz Arena, and Liverpool are planning to prise him away by offering regular football. Klopp is pushing for the move and is convinced that he can help the 21-year-old rediscover his mojo.

Liverpool eyeing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Liverpool are interested in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to Anfield Watch. The 24-year-old has been identified as a candidate who could hit the ground running at Anfield.

The Englishman has the experience of playing in the Premier League with Leicester City. He could jump at the chance of returning to the top tier of English football this summer.

The Reds kept a close eye on Dewsbury-Hall last season and are convinced that he can help improve Klopp's midfield. However, the 24-year-old is tied to the Foxes till 2027, which gives them the upper hand in any negotiations.

Interestingly, the Merseysiders have a good relationship with the player's agency, which could aid them in a potential deal.

Reds confident of securing Romeo Lavia signature

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool remain confident of winning the race for Romeo Lavia this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Reds are hot on the heels of the Belgian midfielder and have seen two offers for the 19-year-old rejected by Southampton.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the Merseyside club reckon they can sign Lavia for £45 million or less.

"Liverpool are still there, but they don't tend to pay above the odds. They don't tend to inflate the market because they know that it may then hamper them on other deals," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"But I still think that, from Liverpool's perspective, they believe that somewhere around £45million or even slightly less might be enough to get this one over the line. The reason for that is because I'm told it's not just a money-based deal, and Southampton know this as well."

Jacobs added that Lavia's desire to arrive at Anfield makes Liverpool the frontrunners for the player's services.

"Lavia has indicated a clear preference to join Liverpool. Even though players don't always get their wishes and their number one choices, the Liverpool offer - should it get competitive in Southampton's eyes - coupled with the player's desire and the fact that Southampton want to set their squad and be stable sooner rather than later, should all lead to optimism at Liverpool's end," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"We wait and see now whether a third bid is tabled, but Liverpool are still there. They're still talking, and they're still cautiously optimistic that a deal can be had for Lavia and for under that £50million mark."

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with the Belgian recently.