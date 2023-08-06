Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe open to Anfield move; Reds in talks for Jaden Philogene, and more - August 6, 2023

Liverpool are working to add more quality to their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Jurgen Klopp missed out on a top-four place last season and is eager to make amends in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is open to a temporary move to Anfield. Elsewhere, the Reds are in talks to sign Astron Villa attacker Jaden Philogene.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 6, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe open to Anfield move

Kylian Mbappe's future remains undecided.

Kylian Mbappe is willing to join Liverpool on a one-year loan this summer, according to Football Insider.

The French forward's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains up in the air following his decision not to sign a new deal. Mbappe's contract with the Parisians expires in 12 months, and Real Madrid are hoping to sign him on a Bosman move in 2024.

The Ligue 1 champions are desperate to cash in on the player this summer but have struggled to convince him to leave Paris. The Reds have been linked with the Frenchman, but Klopp has dismissed any chance of a blockbuster move this summer.

The 24-year-old is a huge fan of the Merseyside club and would reportedly be ready to move to Anfield on a year-long loan, should the opportunity arise. However, the chances of a temporary transfer this summer are next to zero, as it wouldn't suit PSG.

Liverpool in talks for Jaden Philogene

Jaden Philogene has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are locked in talks with Jaden Philogene's agent regarding a possible move to Anfield this summer, according to Anfield Watch.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at Aston Villa and has caught the eye of Klopp. The German manager is looking to add more bite to his attack this summer and has the Englishman on his agenda.

Philogene can operate on either wing and has been sensational in pre-season. With Mohamed Salah heading towards the final phase of his career, the Reds are scouting the market for potential successors. The Englishman has shown that he has the qualities to excel in the position, but prising him away from Villa Park could be a tough task.

Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly impressed by the player's recent form and wants him in the squad for the upcoming campaign. Even if Liverpool manage to convince Villa to sell, they will face competition from Newcastle United.

The Magpies have also established contact with the player's camp and want him at St. James' Park.

Darwin Nunez backed to excel next season

Darwin Nunez has failed to live up to expectations at Anfield.

Leicester City legend Gary Lineker reckons Darwin Nunez will get back to his best next season with Liverpool.

The Uruguayan striker arrived at Anfield last summer with a big reputation. The Reds broke their club transfer record, paying Benfica £85 million for the 24-year-old. However, Nunez struggled in his debut campaign, managing just nine goals in 29 league games.

The Uruguayan has been in resurgent form in pre-season, scoring thrice. Speaking to The Sun, Lineker pointed out that the 24-year-old has been on the rise since the tail end of last season.

"My sons are all obsessed with fantasy football teams, and when they ask me for tips, I tell them to sign up Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, as I think the forward will have a massive season this time around,” said Lineker.

He continued:

“The Uruguayan certainly isn’t the only player to take his time to settle into the Premier League, but he’d improved by the end of last season, and he has great strengths.

"Sure, he missed a lot of chances, but I don’t mind strikers missing chances. It shows he is getting into the right positions."

Liverpool kick off their new season with a visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea next Sunday (August 13).