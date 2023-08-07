Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Leeds United want Nathaniel Phillips; Reds eyeing 2 more additions, and more - August 7, 2023

Liverpool are likely to continue their search for reinforcements this summer. Manager Jurgen Klopp's team missed out on a top-four place last season, so the German is working to improve his roster ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are interested in defender Nathaniel Phillips. Elsewhere, the Reds are expected to make two more signings before the end of the transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 7, 2023:

Leeds United want Nathaniel Phillips

Nathaniel Phillips could be on his way to Elland Road.

Leeds United are in talks with Liverpool to sign Nathaniel Phillips this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 26-year-old defender has been at Anfield since 2016 but has failed to cement his place in the starting XI. Klopp is willing to let him go this summer, and Leeds are interested.

Rudy Galetti @RudyGaletti 🗣️ Advanced talks between



The parties are discussing some details about the proposal set at ~£10m add-ons included.



The 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 CB has been targeted by Leeds as one of the ideal profiles to replace pic.twitter.com/ygkqeZE0iB 🗣️ Advanced talks between #LeedsUTD and #Liverpool for Nat #Phillips The parties are discussing some details about the proposal set at ~£10m add-ons included.The 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 CB has been targeted by Leeds as one of the ideal profiles to replace #Wober , now on loan at #Gladbach

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season and have subsequently lost Maximilian Wober this summer.

The Austrian centre-back has moved to Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal, and Leeds are looking for his replacement. They have identified Phillips as a target, and negotiations with the Reds are at an advanced stage at the moment. Liverpool are likely to let him go for £10 million.

Liverpool eyeing two more additions

Romeo Lavia remains a top target for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Liverpool are likely to make at least two more additions to their roster this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, while Dominik Szoboszlai has arrived from RB Leipzig. However, Klopp remains keen on more additions and is hot on the heels of Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Romano said on The Born and Red YouTube channel that the Merseyside club could sign three players, if the situation permits.

"In the final few weeks of the window, I expect Liverpool to sign for sure one player, at least two, could be three if they find a good opportunity. They’re really working on that.

"They’re having daily contacts. Their style is to go player-by-player and negotiation-by-negotiation because this is how Liverpool work. But I think they will be very busy in the final weeks," said Romano.

A long-term successor for Mohamed Salah could also be on the cards for Klopp this summer.

Reds slammed for not targeting Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Ryan Taylor reckons Sofyan Amrabat could have lessened the blow of Fabinho's departure from Anfield.

The Brazilian midfielder opted to end his time with Liverpool this summer to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. His departure leaves a void in the middle of the park that Klopp is eager to address.

Amrabat was outstanding for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his nation finish a historic fourth. His form with Fiorentina has also been impressive, but Manchester United are the frontrunners to lap him up this summer.

Taylor told Give Me Sport said Amrabat's £30 million pricetag makes him a value-for-money addition.

"I’m actually surprised Liverpool have not had a look at least, because on the basis of what I saw at the World Cup and in the Conference League Final, I really feel like he would be a fine Fabinho, not replacement, but a player that would certainly soften the blow of losing Fabinho, particularly at the price sort of being mooted, which is about £30m. I think that’s a steal, really," said Taylor.

The 26-year-old reportedly has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.