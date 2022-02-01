Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Primeira Liga manager tips Luis Diaz for success in the Premier League; defender joins Fulham on loan, and more - February 1, 2022

With the January transfer window closed, Premier League giants Liverpool will look to build on their displays in the first half of the season to challenge for silverware.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on Sunday, emerging 3-1 winners on the road. They now have a short break and will not play until the first week of February, when they'll face Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal has tipped Luis Diaz to succeed in the Premier League. Elsewhere, a Liverpool full-back joined Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on February 1, 2022.

Carlos Carvalhal tips Luis Diaz for success at Liverpool

Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal believes Luiz Diaz is the perfect fit for Liverpool, and could be one of the best players in the league next season.

The Reds signed Diaz from Porto for £37 million on a 5-5-year contract. The deal could rise to £49 million with add-ons. Tottenham Hotspur were willing to offer £46 million for the winger, but he had his heart set on a move to Anfield. Diaz will wear the iconic #23 jersey at Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carvalhal said about the new Reds winger:

“He’s a fantastic player. He’s dynamic; he’s fast (and) very strong in the offensive transition; he’s creative; he’s very good one to one on the left. He will be one of the stars of the league next season.”

Neco Williams joins Fulham on loan

Neco Williams completed a loan move to Fulham on deadline day, and will remain at Craven Cottage till the end of the season. The Welshman has struggled for game time this season, managing just one substitute appearance in the Premier League all season.

The 20-year-old was seen as a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, but failed to make the team even when the latter was rested or injured. Williams will hope to play an important role for Fulham in the second half of the season. The Cottagers are hoping for a swift return to the Premier League; they have a five-point lead atop the Championship.

James Milner says Mohamed Salah is the best in the world right now

Liverpool midfielder James Milner believes his teammate Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now. Salah has been making waves at the AFCON, scoring twice to help his team to the semi-finals of the competition.

He has been in scintillating form in the Premier League as well, scoring 23 times across competitions. Milner believes Salah's consistent displays make him the best in the world. He told Premier League Productions:

"For me, the last few months, if he's not, there is someone playing very, very well in front of him. For me, he is right up there – the goals he's scoring, the numbers he's putting up consistently, goals and assists.

"Obviously, I might be slightly biased – and I'm blessed as well because I get to train with him every day and see how good he is in training as well – but I think he has to be the best over the recent months and hopefully long may it continue."

