Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds closing in on wonderkid, Klopp says club will not panic in January, and more - 27th January 2021

Liverpool have a tough away game against Tottenham Hotspur this Thursday and will hope to end their poor run of form. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring the Reds from 27th January 2021.

Klopp says Liverpool will not panic despite their form

Liverpool are winless in five Premier League games, and a bit of panic has already set in on social media amongst the fans. Many have called the owners out for not giving Jürgen Klopp the funds to add defensive reinforcements.

The German, however, has insisted the club don’t make decisions with the short-term goal in mind.

Liverpool have made changes to their squad, but injuries to key personnel have impacted their form. Klopp has assured the fans that the club will benefit in the long run by not making quick decisions and added that they will continue to fight this season.

“Changes, you cannot judge them only because of the result, the short-term result. So, we make all our decisions for the long term, that the club has the benefit in the long term”

“And that's what we did this time again. We will give our absolute everything this season”

Mourinho has his say on Liverpool’s centre-back situation

Jose Mourinho will face his adversary Jürgen Klopp at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Thursday, and the Portuguese has given his thoughts on Liverpool’s injury woes.

The Reds have been linked with several defenders as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are currently in rehabilitation following injuries they suffered in the first half of the season.

Although several names have been mentioned, Liverpool are yet to make a move and sign a player in January.

Mourinho sympathised with Klopp, and said it’s not possible to replace someone like van Dijk, a situation he went through then Harry Kane was injured last season.

"You cannot make miracles. You have to compensate with what you have and Liverpool, when you speak about van Dijk, you cannot replace him. There are some players you cannot replace."

"Like when Harry Kane was injured. You cannot replace Harry Kane. You cannot replace van Dijk. You can only replace van Dijk with van Dijk when van Dijk is back”

Liverpool set to beat Manchester United for youngster’s signature

Liverpool are expected to win the race to sign Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon, as per The Athletic.

Gordon is expected to complete his switch to Liverpool in the coming week and will be the latest addition to the Reds’ academy, which has churned out some talent of late.

Gordon will reportedly cost the club around £3 million. The 16-year-old’s path to the first team will not be easy, as Harvey Elliot – still only 17 -- is currently impressing on loan at Blackburn and is in line to make the switch to the senior team in the next year or so.