Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds considering a move for Argentine ace, club set to lose attacking target to Borussia Dortmund, and more - 26 January 2022

With the January transfer window currently open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds are currently nine points behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title with one game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to cut down on the lead Pep Guardiola's side have opened up on them in the coming months.

The Merseyside club put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on Sunday to emerge 3-1 winners on the road. They now have a short break and will not play until the first week of February when they face Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Reds as of January 26, 2022.

Porto reject a bid for Liverpool target

Porto have reportedly rejected a bid from Tottenham Hotspur for their winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Reds are yet to make an approach.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



Latest



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Rumoured Liverpool target Luis Diaz is reportedly 'not convinced' by a move to Tottenham as he believes he can 'reach a higher level'.Latest #LFC transfer gossip from Rumoured Liverpool target Luis Diaz is reportedly 'not convinced' by a move to Tottenham as he believes he can 'reach a higher level'.Latest #LFC transfer gossip from 🇵🇹liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/NRHoSXSr7e

Diaz has a release clause of €80million, and Porto will reportedly sell him only if that fee is met by an interested party. The 25-year-old has been in scintillating form so far this season, managing 14 goals and four assists in 18 league games for the Portuguese outfit.

Liverpool see Diaz as a potential long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, who will turn 30 in April this year.

Adeyemi could make Dortmund move

Karim Adeyemi is another player who has been linked with a move to Anfield, but it seems the Reds might miss out on him. Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Adeyemi as per Sky Deutschland and the forward is keen on moving to Germany.

The Reds were linked with a swoop for the German forward and need to make a move soon, as Dortmund want to sign him before the January transfer window deadline. Dortmund are reportedly willing to pay a fee in between £27million and £37million to sign Adeyemi in the coming days.

Liverpool eye a move for Dybala

Liverpool are considering a move for Paulo Dybala should he become a free agent in the summer transfer window. Dybala is yet to sign a new contract with Juventus amidst reports that he had earlier agreed a new deal with the club.

Marco Conterio @marcoconterio Su Paulo @TuttoMercatoWeb Su Paulo #Dybala e il futuro alla #Juventus : il #Liverpool #LFC sta studiando le evoluzioni del futuro del 10. Il club di Klopp sta studiando un'offerta da fare ma prima la Joya e il suo agente vedranno la Juventus per parlare del contratto @alaimotmw 📢⚪️⚫️ Su Paulo #Dybala e il futuro alla #Juventus: il #Liverpool #LFC sta studiando le evoluzioni del futuro del 10. Il club di Klopp sta studiando un'offerta da fare ma prima la Joya e il suo agente vedranno la Juventus per parlare del contratto @alaimotmw @TuttoMercatoWeb

Also Read Article Continues below

The Argentine is likely to be in demand if he is a free agent next summer. Dybala has scored 11 times across all competitions for Juventus so far this season and has been a key player since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2021.

Edited by Parimal