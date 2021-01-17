Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds eye  move for French defender, clarity on Wijnaldum's future, and more - 16th January 2021

Liverpool will take on Manchester United in the highlight fixture of the week this Sunday, and they will hope to end the Red Devils’ away run. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from 16 January 2021.

Liverpool linked with Ibrahima Konate

Another day, and another defender linked with a move to Liverpool, who have been ravaged by injuries in their defensive department this season.

Liverpool were previously linked with Dayot Upamecano. But as per Christian Falk of the Bild, the Reds are now interested in signing his defensive partner and compatriot Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is likely to be a cheaper alternative to Upamecano, but it remains to be seen if Leipzig will sell him this month.

The German side are currently second in the league table and will want to keep their best players to challenge Bayern Munich for the title.

TRUE ✅ @ChelseaFC have contact to the Management of Dayot Upamecano. Like @FCBayern and @LFC. Liverpool is also interested in Ibrahima Konaté @BILD_Sport

Wijnaldum set to reject Liverpool’s new contract proposal

Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a Liverpool exit after rejecting the Reds’ approach of a contract renewal in December. Although Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the Dutchman will sign an extension, Wijnaldum will reportedly reject any contract offer.

As per Mirror, Wijnaldum wants to emulate Dutch legends Ronald Koeman, Frank Rijkaard and Johan Cruyff by moving to Camp Nou.

Wijnaldum played a key role in the Reds’ Champions League and Premier League triumphs in the last two years, and there won’t be too many fans who will begrudge him for his move.

After joining Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016, Wijnaldum has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

🚨 Gini Wijnaldum will reject Liverpool's last-ditch efforts to keep him at the club – to fulfil a boyhood dream with Barcelona. Wijnaldum wants to follow in the footsteps of Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman and Frank Rijkaard. #awlfc [mirror]

Sir Alex Ferguson admits he made a mistake letting Liverpool sign Henderson

Jordan Henderson still divides opinion among most fans, but there’s no doubting his desire on the pitch. The former Sunderland man was involved in a transfer tug of war between Liverpool and Manchester United back in 2011.

Manchester United decided not to sign Henderson after Sir Alex Ferguson was made aware of his running style and the injuries it could cause in the future.

Ferguson has revealed that he missed signing a really good player and a good person.

“We loved him as a player and he has proved that now, he has been fantastic and all the stories I am being told, it tells me I missed out on a really good person.”

Liverpool eventually signed Henderson, and he has since gone on to have a successful career at Anfield. Henderson has succeeded Steven Gerrard as Liverpool skipper and won a handful of major honors at Anfield, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.