Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds eye move for Leicester forward, interest in English defender and more - 27th July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest news as the Reds prepare for their first-ever Premier League title defence.

Liverpool are apparently interested in a Leicester City forward, while an English defender has been linked to replace Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool eye move for Leicester City forward

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, according to the Mirror. Barnes has cemented a first-team spot under Brendan Rodgers this season, and has featured 42 times for the Foxes, assisting 9 and scoring 7 goals.

According to the report, Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the tenacity and forcefulness of the 22-year-old, and sees him as a versatile forward who can fit in anywhere across the front 3. It has been reported that the Foxes value Barnes at around £20 million.

Liverpool's plans to strengthen the squad ahead of next season have taken a huge hit because of the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Reds are still expected to make a couple of significant signings to improve the first team.

Liverpool interested in Ben White

Following the confirmation of Dejan Lovren's move from Liverpool to Zenit St. Petersburg, Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for a central defender. The Reds are left with just three first-team central defenders, following the departure of Lovren in a deal which saw the Anfield outfit recoup €12 million.

According to Standard Sport, Liverpool have been extremely impressed with Leeds defender Ben White, who is currently with the Whites on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. The 22-year-old has been in impressive form and helped Marcelo Biesla's side earn promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship.

However, Liverpool will face stiff competition from Leeds for the transfer of White, as the Elland Road outfit prepare for life in the Premier League and want to hold on to one of their mainstays from this season. The Reds are also wary about the transfer fee that White would command, given that he is English and homegrown -- two criteria which more often than not lead to excessive transfer fees.

Valencia open to selling Ferran Torres in cut-price deal

Valencia are open to selling Liverpool and Manchester City target Ferran Torres in a cut-price deal, according to HITC. The 20-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a move to England for a couple of months now, with Liverpool having balked at Valencia's £88 million asking price.

According to the report, Valencia now understand that receiving such a transfer fee is not possible in today's coronavirus-influenced market, and are open to selling the Spaniard.

Torres has refused to sign a new contract with the Mestalla stadium outfit and with his current contract expiring next season, Valencia are prepared to cash in on the youngster.