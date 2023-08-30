Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds eyeing Jarrod Bowen; Johan Bakayoko to cost £25 million, and more - August 30, 2023

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign and remain unbeaten after three games. Manager Jurgen Klopp has two wins and a draw as he looks to return to the top four.

Meanwhile, the Reds have identified West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen as a possible replacement for attacker Mohamed Salah. Elsewhere, Johan Bakayoko could cost the Merseyside club £25 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 30, 2023:

Liverpool eyeing Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has turned heads at Anfield.

Liverpool have identified Jarrod Bowen as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Football Transfers.

The Egyptian forward is heavily linked with a move away from Anfield, with Al Ittihad pushing to bring him to the Middle East. The Reds are adamant that the 31-year-old won't be sold but are worried that the Saudi Arabian club could force their hand with a colossal bid.

The Merseyside club are scanning the market for Salah's replacement, and have found a suitable candidate in Bowen. The West Ham United winger has been impressive over the years and has started the new season with a bang.

With two goals and one assist in three games, the 26-year-old has captured the attention of Liverpool's hierarchy. His contract with the Hammers runs till 2025, so prising him away could be a costly affair, though.

Johan Bakayoko to cost £25 million

Johan Bakayoko is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool have been told to pay £25 million to secure the signature of Johan Bakayoko, according to Football Insider.

The Reds have been hot on the heels of the Belgian this summer but have seen two bids rejected by PSV Eindhoven. Their second offer was reportedly around £17.2 million, but the Merseyside club have been informed that they will have to improve their proposal to sign the player.

Klopp remains in the market for attacking improvements this summer and has settled on Bakayoko. The 20-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise at Eindhoven and is tipped to have a great future.

Liverpool, though, face competition from Everton, Crystal Palace and Burnley, among others, for the player's signature.

Jurgen Klopp eyeing Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has admirers at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on Kalvin Phillips, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The English midfielder joined Manchester City from Leeds United last summer but has failed to break into Pep Guardiola's starting XI. Liverpool are working on midfield reinforcements this summer and have roped in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

However, the Reds remain keen on more reinforcements and have set their sights on Phillips. While the Englishman hasn't hit the ground running at the Etihad, his stock remains high.

The 27-year-old is entering the prime of his career and could be reluctant to spend another season warming the bench. A move to Merseyside could help get his career back on track.

Crook told Give Me Sport that City could allow Phillips to leave on loan if they're able to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Kalvin Phillips is a name that has been mentioned to me in the last couple of weeks as someone that Klopp is really interested in. It might be possibly that Manchester City would let them go on loan.

"I guess that might depend on if City can get the Matheus Nunes deal over the line. Ryan Gravenberch as well, I think the interest is genuine. They probably are still one midfielder light. I think that's the priority," said Crook.

Liverpool have lost five senior midfielders this summer, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.