Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to face competition for ace defender, Dutchman linked with a loan move, and more - 10th January 2021 

Liverpool overcame a young Aston Villa side in their last game to progress in the FA Cup. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from 10 January 2021:

Liverpool to face competition for Sven Botman

As per Duncan Castles (via the Transfer Window Podcast), Tottenham Hotspur are expected to challenge Liverpool for Lille defender Sven Botman. The centre-back has been linked with a move to Liverpool as they are without three senior centre-backs at the moment.

While Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are not expected to feature this season, Joel Matip has picked numerous niggling injuries. That has forced Jürgen Klopp into using several defensive combinations at the back.

Lille youngster Sven Botman has developed well, and has the attributes that Klopp looks for in his defenders. He can play out from the back, and is solid in one-vs-one situations.

The defender has also impressed Jose Mourinho, who is apparently looking for a left-sided centre-back, as Spurs hope to push for the league title and some silverware this season.

Sepp van den Berg linked with a loan move

Sepp van den Berg has failed to break into Liverpool's first-team despite injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and is now being linked with a loan move.

The Dutchman is seen as a part of the first-team in the future, but needs top-flight game time to further his development.

As per Goal, van den Berg is attracting interest from clubs in Switzerland and Belgian top flight, while a 2.Bundesliga side are also interested in securing his services.

Since joining Liverpool, van den Berg has made just four appearances for the senior team, and is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Shaqiri looking to help the team win trophies

Xherdan Shaqiri has suffered many injuries in the last year and a half and he hasn’t been able to show the fans what he is capable of. The Swiss international has been linked with a move away from the club, but has now said he wants to help the club win trophies after becoming fit again.

“I’m fit again and back. I’m feeling good, I’m ready to play,” Shaqiri told the club’s official website.

“I’m looking forward to the next games and the second half of the season to try to help the team for a lot of achievement. I’m looking forward.

“It’s normal if you are injured or you cannot help the team that you are frustrated. You are at home looking at your team-mates on the TV and you want to be there too. But this is part of football, part of life,” he said.

Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to play a big role in Liverpool’s 4-1 win against a youthful Aston Villa side in the FA Cup on Friday. Prior to that game, he made just seven appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

With Shaqiri now fit, Klopp has the option of playing the former Bayern Munich star in attack, and could use Mohamed Salah in a more central role.