Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds face Manchester City competition for Florian Wirtz; club end Joao Palhinha chase, and more - August 20, 2023

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (August 19) in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's team rallied from a goal down to take three points, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Meanwhile, the Reds will have to battle Manchester City for the services of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club have ended their pursuit of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 20, 2023:

Liverpool face Manchester City competition for Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz has turned heads at Anfield.

Liverpool will have to battle Manchester City for Florian Wirtz, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The German attacking midfielder is a long-term target for Klopp, who remains keen to improve his attacking options this year. Wirtz has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen recently and remains linked with a high-profile move away from the BayArena.

The Reds are working on major squad renovations this year following multiple departures from midfield. Klopp remains keen to maintain the overall quality and creativity in his roster, which is why Wirtz's name has been doing the rounds. However, the Cityzens are threatening to ruin the Merseyside club's plans.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are adamant that the player won't leave this year. Apart from Liverpool and City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked to the player earlier this year.

Reds end Joao Palhinha pursuit

Joao Palhinha is unlikely to arrive at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool have ended their interest in Joao Palhinha, according to Football Insider. Klopp has been working diligently to upgrade his midfield this summer.

The Reds have roped in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo already in the ongoing transfer window. However, further reinforcements are expected and one of the names on Klopp's wishlist is Palhinha.

The Merseyside club were monitoring the Portuguese earlier this summer but are now worried about the player's fitness. Palhinha suffered a shoulder injury in pre-season and is yet to return to action for Fulham this season.

Liverpool have also balked at the Cottagers' £90 million asking price for the player, prompting them to move on to alternate targets.

Liverpool not in talks for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool haven't initiated talks to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Reds are looking at multiple options to strengthen their midfield this year and also have the Moroccan on their radar. The 26-year-old has become a household name since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is likely to leave Fiorentina this month.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the Merseyside club are aware of the terms needed to be met to get Amrabat.

"Liverpool sources have always indicated that there's not a great deal in any suggestion of talks with Fiorentina or offers being lined up at this stage.

"Liverpool are aware of the terms of the deal, so they've done their due diligence on the player side," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"We're getting to that stage of the window now where you get a bit of a merry-go-round and a bit of impulse, especially with clubs that urgently need to sign players."

Manchester United are the frontrunners to lap up the Moroccan this summer.