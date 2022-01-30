Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds lodge a bid for Fulham starlet, forward attracting interest from Leeds United, and more - January 30, 2022

With the January transfer window still open, Premier League giants Liverpool have the opportunity to strengthen their squad before the end of the season.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseyside club put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on Sunday, emerging 3-1 winners on the road. They now have a short break and will not play until the first week of February, when they'll face Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as of January 30, 2022.

Klopp thanks Julian Ward for new signing

Liverpool have confirmed that Luis Diaz will join the club, as Jurgen Klopp thanked the Reds’ men behind the scenes for getting the transfer across the line.

Julian Ward, who is currently the assistant sporting director, reportedly played a key role as the Reds beat competition from Tottenham to sign Diaz.

Ward will take over from Michael Edwards as sporting director next summer after the latter leaves at the end of his contract.

Klopp admitted that Porto are tough negotiators, and thanked Ward and co. for getting the deal over the line:

“We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators. I also must make clear my appreciation to our ownership and football operations team for how they have managed to act so decisively to get this done.”

Liverpool lodge Fabio Carvalho bid

Liverpool’s late activity in the transfer window is set to continue as the club are keen on adding Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho to their squad.

Sky Sports have claimed that the Reds are keen on signing Carvalho, and have made a £5 million bid for the player.

Carvalho’s current contract with Fulham expires in July this year and the attacker is not expected to sign a new deal.

The Reds do not want to risk waiting until the summer to sign Carvalho as the teenager is available for pre-contract negotiations and can talk to other clubs.

Leeds United interested in Takumi Minamino

Leeds United are ramping up their interest in Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino as they look to add more depth to their attack.

Minamino is expected to fall below the pecking order following Diaz’s arrival. Leeds are hoping to take advantage of the situation by signing Minamino on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Japanese attacker has struggled for playing time this season, making just five appearances in the Premier League so far.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Liverpool have rejected initial approaches from Leeds and Monaco for Takumi Minamino. Liverpool have rejected initial approaches from Leeds and Monaco for Takumi Minamino.

Also Read Article Continues below

Leeds tried to sign him last week but the Reds rejected their advances. However, Diaz’s arrival could change all that on deadline day.

Edited by Arnav