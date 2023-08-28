Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds pushing for Cheick Doucoure; club eyeing Douglas Luiz, and more - August 28, 2023

Liverpool secured a stunning 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27) at St. James' Park. Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score a brace and secure three points for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Meanwhile, the Reds are prioritising a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club have set their sights on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 28, 2023:

Liverpool pushing for Cheick Doucoure

Cheick Doucoure is a priority target for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are prioritising a move for Cheick Doucoure this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are working to add more quality to their midfield after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Wataru Endo has been roped in for VfB Stuttgart, but Klopp wants at least one more addition before the summer transfer window closes.

Doucoure's stellar performances for Crystal Palace has made him a candidate for the job. The Eagles are reluctant to let him go and have even slapped a £70 million price tag on his head.

However, the Merseyside club remain desperate to get their man and are even willing to break the bank for him. The Mali international is reportedly keen on arriving at Anfield, which will be a big boost to Liverpool's chances of securing his signature.

Reds eyeing Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz (right) has turned heads at Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Douglas Luiz, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Brazilian has made a name for himself since arriving at Aston Villa in 2019. Klopp is working to revamp his midfield following multiple departures this summer. The German has turned his attention to the 25-year-old now.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the Merseyside club are yet to submit a bid for Luiz, though:

"Yeah, Douglas Luiz is a name that has been discussed internally by Liverpool. I'm not aware of any movement at this point.

"I think that it's crystal clear that Liverpool wants to add between now and the end of the window if the right name becomes available," said Jacobs.

The Brazilian is under contract at Villa Park till 2025, with an option for another year, so prising him away won't be a walk in the park.

Liverpool receive Ryan Gravenberch boost

Ryan Gravenberch is wanted at Anfield.

The Reds have received a boost in their pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch. According to journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Bayern Munich are warming up to the Dutchman's departure this summer. The 21-year-old is a target for the Reds, but the Bavarians were previously adamant that he won't be sold.

Sheth, though, told Give Me Sport that the player's failure to break into the first team has propelled Bayern to revisit their stance on Gravenberch.

"Gravenberch is one they've had a long-standing interest in from Bayern Munich.

"The stance on Gravenberch just seems to have suddenly changed as far as Bayern Munich are concerned because earlier on in the window, it was like, we're not even going to contemplate a sale," said Sheth.

He continued:

"Whereas in the last week, that has subtly changed, and Bayern Munich may consider offers for the player who joined last summer, and in that time, he's only started three league games."

Sheth added that the Bundesliga giants could be tempted to raise funds by offloading Gravenberch after investing heavily on Harry Kane.

"There were high hopes for him (Gravenberch) tat the time when he joined, but let's see if they'll do some business there.

"I just wonder whether Bayern Munich may want to recoup some money after having spent close to £100 million on Harry Kane earlier in the window," said Sheth.

The Merseyside club are focussing mostly on bolstering their midfield this summer.