Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds retain Khephren Thuram interest; Federico Chiesa wants Anfield move, and more - August 9, 2023

Liverpool are working to improve their squad ahead of the new campaign. Jurgen Klopp's team finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will be determined to be in the title race in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Reds have retained their interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. Elsewhere, Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa wants to move to Anfield.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 9, 2023:

Liverpool retain Khephren Thuram interest

Khephren Thuram has turned heads at Anfield.

Liverpool remain interested in taking Khephren Thuram to Anfield, according to FC Inter News.

The Reds were reportedly eyeing the Nice midfielder at the start of the summer, but those reports have died down recently. The arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai was supposed to be the end of their pursuit of Thuram.

However, it's now believed that manager Jurgen Klopp hasn't removed the 22-year-old from his wish ist yet. The German manager remains keen to add a third midfielder to his ranks this summer. The Merseyside club have struggled to make progress in talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia. Unless things improve, Liverpool could return to Lille for Thuram.

The Ligue 1 giants previously wanted £60 million to part ways with their prized asset. Their valuation had caused the Reds, as well as Inter Milan and Juventus, to move away from the table. However, it now appears that Nice could be willing to lower their asking price to facilitate a deal.

Federico Chiesa wants Anfield move

Federico Chiesa has admirers at Anfield.

Federico Chiesa is eager to move to Anfield this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian has been linked with an exit from Juventus this year and is generating interest from clubs around Europe. Newcastle United and Aston Villa have approached the player to convince him to move, as have clubs from the Middle East.

However, Chiesa has turned them all down, as he has eyes only for the Reds. The Premier League giants are among the player's admirers and have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old this summer.

However, Liverpool are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete bid. Unless a move to the Merseyside materialises this year, Chiesa is likely to remain in Turin.

Reds backed to sign Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool remain firmly in the race to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Belgian midfielder has been identified as a key target for Klopp, who's working to refurbish his midfield. The Reds have been engaged in negotiations with Southampton to facilitate a deal, but talks are yet to reach a conclusive end.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that the Saints are standing firm on their £50 million asking price for Lavia.

"Talks are ongoing, so I think there's a deal to be done there. The fact that Liverpool have made three bids would suggest that they desperately want to bring in the player.

"The latest bid was around £45million all in, including add-ons. Even though that's only £5million short of what Southampton are standing firm on, we haven't really got all the information on how that deal would have been structured," said Sheth.

He continued:

"If Southampton are standing firm on £50million, they might actually have another caveat to say they want the majority of that £50million paid up front, followed by the performance-related add-ons.

"They would also want those performance-related add-ons to be achievable, but the fact that they're still talking would imply that the deal is there to be done."

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen their midfield this summer.