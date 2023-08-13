Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds set to miss out on Moises Caicedo; club favourites for Romeo Lavia, and more - August 13, 2023

Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13) to lock horns with Chelsea in their Premier League season opener. Jurgen Klopp’s team finished outside the top four last campaign, so the German manager will be eager to make amends this time.

Meanwhile, the Reds are likely to miss out on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club are leading the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 13, 2023:

Liverpool set to miss out on Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is unlikely to arrive at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are likely to miss out on Moises Caicedo this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Ecuadorian has ignited a bidding war between the Reds and Chelsea recently, but it now appears that the Blues are coming out on top.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the London giants will surpass the Merseyside club’s £110 million offer for the 21-year-old.

“At the time of writing, I can tell you that Chelsea are still in contact with Brighton for a move for Moises Caicedo. Emails are being sent, and things are being checked as their final bid will be more than £110m offered by Liverpool,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They have been working through the night as they hope to have the player before the club kicks off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Sunday as they want Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

"Caicedo is set to sign an eight-year deal with Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club at the end of May. I never comment on salaries, so I can’t tell as I am not sure what it is, but the deal is getting closer to completion.”

Brighton & Hove Albion are already planning life without Caicedo this season.

Reds favourites for Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool remain the favourites for Romeo Lavia’s signature, despite interest from Chelsea, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian midfielder is likely to leave Southampton this summer, and the Reds have been hot on his heels for a while. The Saints have already rejected multiple bids for the player from the Merseyside club, and the Blues have now entered the fray.

However, Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the 19-year-old is likely to end up at Anfield.

“The thing about Lavia is that it's not necessarily just a money deal because Liverpool and Chelsea are in the same broad ballpark. Everyone knows that Southampton are looking for £50million or more and, naturally, they may ask for a little bit more if they do have two genuinely active suitors,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“But the feeling still remains, from sources, that Lavia would quite like to move to Liverpool. With Lavia, the ball is in Liverpool's court. How do they respond to Chelsea's bid?

"Are they prepared to match it or even go higher? If so, I think Lavia is still quite likely to end up at Liverpool. But, obviously, if Liverpool walk away, the dynamic changes.”

Klopp is putting attention to reinforcing his midfield this summer after a spate of departures like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho.

Nathaniel Phillips set to join Leeds United

Nathaniel Phillips is all set to leave Anfield.

Nathaniel Phillips is edging close to a move to Elland Road, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Englishman is a peripheral figure at Liverpool, who're looking to cash in on him this summer. Leeds United have emerged as a potential destination in recent weeks.

Galetti told Given Me Sport that talks between the two clubs are at a final stage.

“After the farewell of Maximilian Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach, Leeds targeted Phillips as a reinforcement as a new centre-back for the season. The talks between Leeds and Liverpool are progressing at a good pace and are now into the final stage,” said Galetti.

He continued:

“They just need to discuss some important details of the proposal on the table, set at around £10m, add-ons included. For Liverpool, he's not considered a key player to have in the squad this season, so they are absolutely open to letting him go and there is confidence to close the deal shortly."

Klopp is well stocked in defence and might not plan a replacement for Phillips this summer.