Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds submit Wataru Endo bid; club eyeing Sofyan Amrabat, and more - August 17, 2023

Liverpool are working to improve Jurgen Klopp's roster before the end of the summer. The German's team finished outside the last four last season and will be eager for improvements this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Reds have submitted their opening offer for VfB Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club are interested in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 17, 2023:

Liverpool submit Wataru Endo bid

Wataru Endo is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool have submitted an offer for Wataru Endo, according to acclaimed tranfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese international has caught the eye with VfB Stuttgart recently. The defensive midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga club but hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Reds have entered talks with Stuttgart to prise him away to Anfield this summer.

Klopp is keen for midfield reinforcements after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The Premier League giants have wasted no time in moving on to alternate targets and have set their sights on Endo. The 30-year-old is ready to join the Merseyside club.

Reds eyeing Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat (left) has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool have turned their attention to Sofyan Amrabat, according to journalist Johan Inan.

The Reds have tasted defeat in their pursuit of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer. The Ecuadorian has joined Chelsea, while the Belgian is also set to move to Stamford Bridge. Klopp is in a hurry to add a new midfielder to his roster and has included Amrabat in his wishlist.

The Moroccan has earned rave reviews with his consistent performances for club and country in the last year. His contract with Fiorentina expires in 12 months, and La Viola are ready to let him leave for a fair price this summer.

However, the Merseyside club face competition from Manchester United for the 26-year-old. The Red Devils have been hot on the heels of Amrabat for a while and remain the frontrunners to lap him up.

Liverpool were reluctant to match Southampton valuation of Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is set to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Reds are hesitant to match Southampton's £50 million valuation for the player, as they believed it wasn't justified, according to club insider Neil Jones.

Klopp and Co. were hot on the heels of the Belgian for much of the summer but were pipped to the player's signature by Chelsea this week. In his column for Caught Offside, Jones said that the Merseyside shouldn't have lost out on the 19-year-old.

"On top of the Caicedo news came another blow for Liverpool, with Romeo Lavia also bound for Chelsea. This, in many ways, will hurt the Reds more.

"Not because he’s a better player – he most certainly is not – but because this is a deal that Liverpool could and should have had sewn up," wrote Jones.

He continued:

"Lavia has been on their radar for months, and they have had three bids rejected earlier this summer. Their reluctance to meet Southampton’s asking price, which has always been £50m, has cost them, as has their dramatic pivot towards Caicedo last week."

Jones added that the Reds decided to meet the Saints' asking price for Lavia in recent days, as they wanted to sign the player, but it was too late.

“And what this also does is bring Liverpool’s policy of ‘seeking value’ into sharp focus.

"They didn’t believe Lavia was worth £50m, which is fine. I actually agree. He isn’t. But in the end, they were willing to pay it because they needed a player, and they were still not able to get him," wrote Jones.

He concluded:

“Now, when they switch their attentions elsewhere, they have only two-and-a-bit weeks to get someone in, and everyone knows they have money to spend. How likely are they to find value now?”

The Merseyside club remain in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer.