Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds suffer Moises Caicedo blow; club battling Chelsea for Romeo Lavia, and more - August 12, 2023

Liverpool are preparing to travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13) to face Chelsea in the Premier League. The Reds finished outside the top four last season and will be determined to get back to their best this year.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside club have suffered a blow in their attempts to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the Blues have entered the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 12, 2023:

Liverpool suffer Moises Caicedo blow

Moises Caicedo wants Stamford Bridge move.

Liverpool have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Moises Caicedo this summer.

According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Ecuadorian has informed the Reds that he wants to join Chelsea. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp sanctioned a blockbuster £111 million deal for the player earlier this week, which was accepted by Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the 21-year-old is reluctant to move to Anfield. Caicedo has already agreed personal terms with the Blues, who have seen multiple offers for the player rejected by the Seagulls.

The Ecuadorian doesn't want to go back on his word and will wait for the London giants to strike a deal with Brighton.

Reds battling Chelsea for Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Stamford Bridge, too.

Liverpool face competition from Chelsea for the signature of Romeo Lavia, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder is a target for the Reds this summer, but they have struggled to strike a deal with Southampton. The Saints want £50 million to part ways with their prized asset, an amount that the Merseyside club have been reluctant to pay so far.

On The Daily Debrief, Romano said that the Blues are attempting to hijack Liverpool's move for Lavia.

"Chelsea have also sent a new bid on Friday night to Southampton for Romeo Lavia, but again let’s wait for Caicedo before seeing the end of the Lavia story because Liverpool also called Southampton on Friday afternoon regarding the 19-year-old," said Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea consider Lavia a separate deal from Caicedo, but Liverpool have been in the mix all day, too. Southampton will not sell Lavia for less than £50m. They’ve been clear on that."

Lavia could be a replacement for Fabinho at Anfield.

Former player slams Liverpool's transfer approach

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has criticised the club's approach in this summer's transfer window.

Klopp remains in the market for midfield reinforcements and has added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to his roster already. However, the Reds have struggled to make more additions to their roster.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that his former side's recent actions in the market don't paint a good picture of the club.

"Liverpool’s recruitment department, historically, has been very good, but for me, looking to break the British transfer record late in the day doesn’t bode well, and it comes across as panicking to me,” wrote Collymore.

He continued:

“Liverpool have always been one of those clubs that have been on the starting blocks. You look at City, they want Paqueta, they want Gvardiol, and you could say both of those are late in the day, but you’re adding to a treble-winning squad.

"Liverpool are adding to try and get back on par with Manchester City, and in terms of Liverpool’s business overall, I’d give them a five or six."

Collymore also warned that the Merseyside club's current midfield could struggle this season.

"Their first choice midfield is not as battle tested as any as the top five or six really. They just don’t know what it will be like under pressure in the Premier League, so I think another midfielder is needed, for sure," wrote Collymore.

Klopp could miss out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer.