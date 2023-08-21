Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds in talks for Cheick Doucoure; Jurgen Klopp pushing for Ryan Gravenberch, and more - August 21, 2023

Liverpool secured their first win of the season on Saturday against Bournemouth at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp men next face Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27) at St. James’ Park.

Meanwhile, the Reds are in talks to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure. Elsewhere, Klopp is eager to bring Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 21, 2023:

Liverpool in talks for Cheick Doucoure

Cheick Doucoure has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are locked in talks with Crystal Palace to secure the signature of Cheick Doucoure, according to Anfield Index.

The Reds have set their sights on the Mali international as they look to add more steel to the middle of the park. Doucoure enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign with the Eagles and has turned heads at Anfield.

Klopp has roped in Wataru Endo to address his defensive midfield conundrum. However, the German manager remains keen to add a younger option to his roster, prompting interest in Doucoure.

The 23-year-old, though, is valued at £70 million by Palace, so prising him away from Selhurst Park could be a costly affair.

Jurgen Klopp pushing for Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch is wanted at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to add Ryan Gravenberch to his squad this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Dutch midfielder is a peripheral figure at Bayern Munich and is looking to move in search of pastures anew. Liverpool are reportedly eyeing him with interest.

Galetti told Give Me Sport that Klopp was previously unconvinced by Gravenberch but has now changed his mind.

“Gravenberch on his side is climbing position in the preferred list of Liverpool. The Dutch midfielder could leave Bayern Munich in the next two weeks.

"Jurgen Klopp was not convinced by him in the past, but (he) is now changing his mind about Gravenberch. I'm told he (Gravenberch) is becoming a concrete solution for the Liverpool midfield," said Galetti.

The Reds have signed three midfielders this summer.

Wataru Endo backed to hit the ground running at Anfield

Wataru Endo arrived at Anfield last week.

Ben Jacobs reckons Wataru Endo will be a hit with Liverpool. The Reds struck a deal with VfB Stuttgart last week to secure the services of the Japanese midfielder. The 30-year-old arrived at Anfield last week and earned his debut off the bench against Bournemouth.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Endo should quickly adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

“The thinking behind it is really very simple. Liverpool are obviously very data-driven, and when you look at the qualities that he has, it's pretty obvious what he'll bring to Liverpool. Stamina, tenacity, excellent coverage of the field," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"I think, therefore, Endo will take very well and quickly to the pace of the Premier League. In the same way, for example, that James Milner was a fantastic servant for the football club, despite the fact that he was getting on in age.”

Jacobs also refused to brand Endo as a panic-buy, adding that the player will provide plenty of short-term benefits to the Merseysiders.

“There's nothing in this case to suggest that a 30-year-old won't be able to provide plenty of short-term benefit for Liverpool. So this is about making sure that Liverpool are not thin in midfield,” said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"It's a solution to a problem off the back of missing out on Caicedo and Lavia, but that doesn't mean that it's a panic-buy in any way.

"I think that Liverpool felt like he was available in the market. He wanted the move. He's got strong qualities that they need. He adds depth. He wants to be there."

Klopp is likely to make further additions to his roster before the end of the summer transfer window.