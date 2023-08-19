Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds told to pay £70 million for Cheick Doucoure; Ryan Gravenberch wants Anfield move, and more - August 19, 2023

Liverpool are preparing to host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (August 19) in the Premier League. Manager Jurgen Klopp will be eager to pick up a win at home to boost his team’s morale.

Meanwhile, the Reds have to pay £70 million to sign Cheick Doucoure this summer. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch wants to move to Anfield.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 19, 2023:

Liverpool told to pay £70 million for Cheick Doucoure

Cheick Doucoure has turned heads at Anfield.

Crystal Palace will demand £70 million to part ways with Cheick Doucoure this summer, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool are working to improve their midfield this year following a mass exodus from the middle of the park. Despite completing the signature of Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart, Klopp remains keep for further additions.

Doucoure has popped up on the German manager’s radar following his fine run with the Eagles. The Mali international has a lot of admirers at Anfield and has been on the club’s watchlist for a while.

The Reds are planning to go for the kill this summer but will have to pay a premium price for the 23-year-old. Doucoure is tied to Palace till 2027, which gives the London side the upper hand in any negotiations.

Ryan Gravenberch wants Anfield move

Ryan Gravenberch has admirers at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch wants to join Liverpool this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Reds are looking for midfield reinforcements at the moment and are long-term admirers of the 21-year-old. The Dutchman has dropped down the pecking order at Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel and is linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk insisted that the Merseyside club’s failure to sign Moises Caicedo could work for Gravenberch.

"I think something will happen between Gravenberch and Liverpool; they will go for him, as it’s clear he won’t have the best opportunities for minutes under Tuchel.

"He is also very keen on the deal, and, now, after the Caicedo move didn’t work out, he’s got a big chance. Gladbach want to get some money for Kone, so there are exciting possibilities for Liverpool," wrote Falk.

The Dutchman is likely to struggle for minutes this season with the Bavarians.

Reds announce Wataru Endo arrival

Wataru Endo has arrived at Liverpool.

Liverpool has announced the arrival of Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart this week. The Reds moved quickly for the Japanese after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. They managed to convince Stuttgart to part ways with their captain for €19 million.

Speaking to the Merseyside club’s website, Endo outlined what he will bring to Klopp’s team.

"I play as a No. 6, and I'm like a bit more (of a) defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively, and I will have good organisation in the middle.

"I think that's my job. I try to have good communication with the defenders, and I always try to scan where opponents stand and try to get them. I think that's my job," said Endo.

Endo also admitted that Klopp’s presence at Anfield helped him in his decision to join the club.

"For me, I'm very happy to work with him because when I became a football player I often watched Dortmund games when he was there and Shinji (Kagawa) was also there.

"I think my ex-teammate must be happy. And, of course, I'm very happy to work with him," said Endo.

Endo is the Reds' third midfield signing this summer, after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.