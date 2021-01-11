Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds will let Divock Origi leave this month, club facing competition from West Ham for Patson Daka, and more - 11th January 2021

Liverpool may have a transfer problem on their hands according to expert Fabrizio Romano. We also bring you an update regarding forward Divock Origi. Here’s the latest Liverpool transfer news from 11th January 2021.

Liverpool willing to let Divock Origi leave this month

According to journalist David Lynch, Liverpool are willing to let Divock Origi go this month. The Belgian has struggled for regular playing time this season with Jürgen Klopp preferring the likes of Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino in attack.

Lynch has revealed that the Reds will not stand in Origi’s way if the Belgian gets an offer to play elsewhere this month.

Origi signed a contract extension with Liverpool after helping them to their sixth Champions League title in 2019. However, hasn’t been able to play an integral role in Liverpool's success ever since. His current contract expires in 2024.

"If the offer came in for Origi, Liverpool would let him go."@dan_morgan3 and @dmlynch on the Monday call 🎥 Full video below 👇 https://t.co/J4nfvkoe5c pic.twitter.com/ZkwlTCvjsu — Liverpool.com (@Liverpoolcom_) January 11, 2021

Expert reveals Liverpool’s transfer problem

Liverpool have several injuries at the back this season and have not been able to sign a defender so far in the January transfer window.

Advertisement

Even with Joel Matip back in the team, Liverpool will have just one experienced centre-back at the club, with Fabinho currently filling in as a defender. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are recovering from long-term injuries and may not feature this season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained that Liverpool will find it hard to convince defenders to join the club because they cannot guarantee them first-team football next season.

West Ham United to provide Liverpool competition for Salzburg ace

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Salzburg forward Patson Daka. However, it appears they will face some fierce competition from West Ham United for the players' services.

According to the Express (via Football365), West Ham can get their man for a fee of £25 million. The Hammers are in the market for a striker after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax for £20 million last week.

Daka has been in scintillating form for Salzburg this season and has scored eight times in eight Austrian Bundesliga games already. The forward had earlier spoken about his dream to emulate the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane by playing in the Premier League.