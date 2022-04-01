Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds win the race to sign Celtic starlet, Mane's agent breaks silence over contract talks, and more - March 31, 2022

After a grueling international break, Premier League action will return on Saturday and title hopefuls Liverpool will face Watford. The Reds are just a point behind Manchester City, and will hope to temporarily overtake their title rivals come matchday.

Today’s roundup features transfer stories on Celtic starlet Ben Doak, as well as some morsels from Thiago and Sadio Mane’s agent.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 31, 2022.

Thiago looking forward to “exciting” month with Liverpool

April is going to be a crucial month for the Reds as it could decide if they will add to their Carabao Cup that they won in February.

Thiago is going to be a crucial player for the Merseyside outfit, and he explained that he has never had such a busy yet exciting period in his career.

The Spaniard said:

“The other day I was talking with some friends about it and I never had, in the years that I have been involved in football, I never had a month so exciting like this with such important and exciting matches every three days. So it will be amazing."

“Well, it’s not the most exciting month of my career [but] for sure it is exciting because you are competing against the best, in the best competitions as well, but also because it reminds you that we are in finals. It looks like a World Cup, a European Cup, where every game is a final. With that we are in a one-mission mood and we are there.”

Liverpool secure the signing of Ben Doak

Liverpool have won the race to sign Celtic teenager Ben Doak for a fee of £600,000 as per The Athletic.

Doak stalled on signing his first professional contract at Celtic following interest from several clubs.

The likes of Chelsea and Leeds United were also interested in signing Doak, but Jurgen Klopp’s influence is said to have swayed his decision.

The 16-year-old has put in some stellar displays for the Scotland Under-17s and the Celtic youth sides this season, and will add more quality to the Liverpool academy.

However, he will only be able to feature for the Reds next season.

Mane’s agent opens up on contract situation

Like Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane too will enter the final year of his Liverpool contract this summer.

The Senegalese has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp over the last few years, and his importance to the team has raised questions as to why he hasn’t been offered a new deal.

Mane’s agent Bjorn Bezemer revealed contract talks will begin after the end of the season:

"We talk a lot with Liverpool but currently we are not talking about a contract extension, we are waiting for the end of the season."

