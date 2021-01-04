Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: South American wants Anfield move, PSG star on Reds' radar, and more - 3rd January 2021 

Premier League champions Liverpool could be forced into signing a couple of players in the January transfer window because of their injury list. Here’s a look at the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from 3rd January 2021.

Kervin Arriaga dreaming of Liverpool move

Kervin Arriaga is far from a household name in football, but the Honduran dreams of playing for Liverpool. Still only 22, Arriaga plays as a defensive midfielder for Honduran side Marathon.

In an interview with Diez (h/t Rousing The Kop), Arriaga said he is someone who dreams big and is hoping to get a trial at Liverpool in the near future.

“The truth is I look at myself in a big team, I think and dream big. Day by day I try to improve, keep learning, I strive to one day get to play in the team that I have in my heart, which is Liverpool of England."

“Firstly, I hope to God that I can at least have the opportunity to do a trial there. I think that it is worth dreaming big”

Kervin Arriaga | “It’s worth dreaming big” – Midfielder dreams of playing for ‘club of my heart’ Liverpool.https://t.co/BAAg5z9eUK #lfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 3, 2021

We have heard players speaking highly of Liverpool, but it is unlikely Arriaga will get a chance to impress Jürgen Klopp anytime soon.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe rumours resurface

Kylian Mbappe’s contract remains a problem for PSG as the Frenchman’s deal with the club runs out in the summer of 2022. It will take massive wages and ambition to prize him away from PSG, and several top sides, including Liverpool, are said to be interested.

According to L’Equipe (h/t Sport Witness), Liverpool are sniffing around as Mbappe’s valuation continues to come down because of his contractual situation.

Liverpool are set to watch Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation closely in the coming months. #awlfc [l’equipe] pic.twitter.com/e4u9aOwBsr — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 3, 2021

Come this summer, he will only have a year remaining on his contract with PSG, and that could see Liverpool become genuine contenders for his signature. Whether or not the Reds will break their wage structure for Mbappe remains to be seen.

Liverpool remain interested in Milan Skriniar

A report by Calciomercato claims that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Reds have been forced into using Fabinho as a centre-back following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Joel Matip’s injury record has not helped Jürgen Klopp, and the duo of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have been thrown into action pretty often.

Advertisement

Skriniar has been an important player for Antonio Conte and Inter, so it remains to be seen if they will consider selling him. Regardless of what happens this season, Liverpool are likely to sign a defender next summer, so these Skriniar rumours could drag on.