Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Top Manchester United target prefers move to Anfield, Reds linked with La Liga defender, and more - 29th July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding Liverpool's interest in one of La Liga's best defenders, Manchester United's top target prefers a move to Liverpool, and more.

Jadon Sancho prefers Liverpool move over Manchester United

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a big-money move for the signing of Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho. However, it appears that the former Manchester City man prefers a move to fierce rivals Liverpool over the Old Trafford outfit.

According to German outlet Kicker, Sancho prefers a move to the Anfield outfit as they present him with a better opportunity to lift silverware, with Liverpool having just won their first-ever Premier League title. On the other hand, despite their third-place finish, Manchester United are still some way off from challenging for top honours in the upcoming season.

The report further adds that Borussia Dortmund are confident that Manchester United will eventually match their asking price of €120 million.

Liverpool interested in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Liverpool are interested in the services of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, according to Daily Star. However, the Reds are not the only English club interested in the Brazilian defender. Diego Carlos has been one of La Liga's standout performers, with rivals Manchester City also keen on signing the 27 year old.

The Reds are on the lookout for a central defender following the sale of Dejan Lovren to Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg. Meanwhile, Manchester City are also in the market for defensive reinforcements, as Pep Guardiola prepares to once again challenge for the Premier League title having been comprehensively beaten this season.

It is believed that two clubs wouldn't have to pay the £70 million release clause in Carlos' contract as Sevilla would be willing to do business for around £55 million. The Brazilian only arrived at Sevilla earlier this season from Nantes, and has been influential in helping his team finish in the top 4.

Bayern Munich drop asking price for Thiago Alcantara

Thiago's future has been subject to intense speculation

Bayern Munich have reportedly dropped their asking price for Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara. The Allianz Arena outfit were holding out for a €40 million fee for the 29 year old, however, the Reds were only willing to offer €25 million.

According to German outlet Sport Bild, Bayern have reduced their asking price to €30 million, in order to facilitate his move to Anfield. With the two clubs now not far apart in their valuation, a deal could be close. Bayern want to free up as much funds as they can before making a splash in the transfer market.