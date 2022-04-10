Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Wenger has his say on Salah's contract situation, key attacker spotted with the squad ahead of Manchester City clash, and more - April 9, 2022

In a top-of-the-table Premier League clash, Liverpool will take on league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (10 April).

After reducing City’s lead to just one point, the Reds will be hopeful of beating their title rivals and claiming top spot.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will head into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash last Tuesday (5 April).

Today’s roundup features some titbits from former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez on Divock Origi, Arsene Wenger's comments on the Mohammed Salah contract situation and an update ahead of the Reds’ clash against Manchester City.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 9, 2022.

Wenger’s advice to Liverpool regarding Mohamed Salah

Legendary manager Arsene Wenger spent more than two decades in English football, with the Frenchman having his fair share of contract rebels during his time at Arsenal.

After months of impasse, Liverpool are confident their star player Mohamed Salah will extend his contract, according to The Mirror.

Wenger, however, believes that while it’s important to extend Salah’s contract the club should ensure it does not come at the cost of potentially harming the future extensions of other players.

Wenger told BeIN Sport (via HITC):

“It sorts one problem out and creates another. You are sometimes in this position – you say I have to do the maximum to keep this player, knowing that other players are not far from him. But you have not enough money anymore to satisfy [the other players] because you have spent too much on this one.”

Striker backed to join AC Milan

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez believes Divock Origi would be a good fit for Serie A giants AC Milan.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Rafa Benitez



When asked if Milan was the right move for Divock Origi:



"Yes, also because Origi's talent is unquestionable, he has excellent potential. The biggest unknowns are always related to the speed of adaptation." Rafa BenitezWhen asked if Milan was the right move for Divock Origi:"Yes, also because Origi's talent is unquestionable, he has excellent potential. The biggest unknowns are always related to the speed of adaptation." https://t.co/CIyXezflv7

When asked if Milan would be the right move for the Belgian, Benitez, who had spells with Inter Milan and Napoli in Serie A, responded:

"Yes, also because Origi's talent is unquestionable, he has excellent potential. The biggest unknowns are always related to the speed of adaptation."

Origi, whose current contract with the Reds expires this summer, has been heavily linked with joining AC Milan on a free transfer, according to Sky Italia (via Sky Sports).

Firmino spotted in Manchester

Roberto Firmino was a slight doubt for the clash against Manchester City as he was not seen in Friday’s training ahead of the blockbuster clash.

However, the Mirror reports that the Brazilian was spotted entering the Hyatt Hotel in Manchester with the rest of the Liverpool players.

It remains to be seen if Firmino will start against Manchester City on Sunday. He came on as a second-half substitute against Benfica in the Champions League this past Tuesday, and could once again be an option from the bench in the title clash.

Edited by Samya Majumdar