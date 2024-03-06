Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, according to journalist Neil Jones.

The Spaniard joined the Reds from Bayern Munich for a reported €22 million fee in 2020, right after the German giants' triumph in the Champions League. He had established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the world during his time at Bayern, recording 31 goals and 37 assists in 235 games for the club.

However, his time at Anfield has been plagued with severe injuries, having missed over 100 games since his arrival. He has made 98 appearances for the Reds, contributing three goals and six assists.

Thiago's best moment in a Liverpool shirt was arguably his incredible half-volley against Porto in the UEFA Champions League, as seen in the video below (1:13) -

The Spaniard returned from a long-term hip injury against Arsenal in the Premier League last month, but picked up another muscle injury in just five minutes of action at the Emirates.

It seems like the club management's patience with the midfielder has run out, with the Reds reportedly deciding against extending his contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool's midfield has been boosted by the arrival of players Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and the rise of academy stars like James Mcconnell and Bobby Clark. Hence, the Spaniard seems to have become surplus to requirements at Anfield.

Liverpool interested in signing young Crystal Palace defender: Reports

According to a report from The Telegraph, Liverpool are keen on signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

Guehi moved to Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 for a reported €23.34 million fee. He has since formed an impressive partnership alongside Joachim Andersen at the heart of the Eagles' defense.

The Englishman has put in a set of imposing performances this season and even took up the captain's armband in seven Premier League games for the Eagles. He has made 26 appearances in 2023-24, but is currently sidelined with a knee injury he picked up during their 4-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last month.

With the Reds expected to part ways with Joel Matip at the end of the season, they will be looking for replacements at the centre-back position. Apart from Guehi, players like Feyenoord's David Hancko and Sporting's Goncalo Inacio are also said to be on their shortlist.

However, Guehi is only 23 and will likely improve as a player with time, which could convince Liverpool to make a move for his services.