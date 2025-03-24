Liverpool view 18-year-old right-back as long-term replacement for Real Madrid linked Alexander-Arnold: Reports

Liverpool are targeting Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement if he leaves this summer, according to reports. The Merseysiders view the 18-year-old defender as their ideal long-term solution at right-back.

Ad

Liverpool could have a challenging summer ahead with three marquee first-team stars turning free agents. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have entered the final months of their respective contracts due to expire at the end of the season.

While the Reds have held talks over an extension for all three players, definitive progress in their negotiations is yet to be reported, causing substantial uncertainty over their future at Anfield.

Ad

Trending

Van Dijk and Salah have been linked with offers from Europe and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, who saw a bid rejected by the Reds for the England international in January.

While they couldn't secure his services last window, a summer move could be on the cards as Real Madrid look for Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement. And Liverpool have been searching for alternatives should Alexander-Arnold depart for the Spanish capital this summer.

Ad

According to Caught Offside, Feyenoord's Givairo Read is on the Reds' radar while Barcelona have also been credited with an interest. The outlet claims that those upstairs at Anfield perceive Read as a potential permanent fixture in Arne Slot's lineup who can fill Alexander-Arnold's shoes.

The Merseysiders have stepped up their pursuit of the 18-year-old defender, with Slot reportedly keen on signing him. Feyenoord are expecting a fee in the range of €25-30 million in exchange for his services.

Ad

Pundit names Liverpool star Arne Slot should rely on if Alexander-Arnold leaves this summer

Former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal has urged Arne Slot to give Conor Bradley a chance to step up if Alexander-Arnold leaves the club this summer.

While admitting the 21-year-old right-back would require a mentor to guide him, Vignal believes Bradley deserves a shot, having impressed on occasion with his performances for the club.

Ad

He said (via Empire of the Kop):

“Give him a chance, why not? I will give him [Bradley] a chance, but I will need maybe someone who knows the high level, someone who’s already won something and understands what it means to be at the top level week in and week out, even to help him because he’s still young and still learning.”

Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Club World Cup, among other accolades, with the Reds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback