Liverpool want to sign record-breaking Barcelona attacker as Mohamed Salah's eventual successor: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona's boy wonder Lamine Yamal as the long-term successor to their Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah, according to reports emerging from Catalonia.

The Saudi Pro League has been actively chasing Salah, with Al-Ittihad even tabling a bid of £150 million last season. However, Liverpool stood their ground and made it clear that the Egyptian would be staying at the club, and are expected to thwart any upcoming bids in the summer as well.

Yamal became the youngest player to play for Barca in a first team game, being only 15 years, 9 months and 16 days old when he made his debut against Real Betis in April, 2023. However, he truly broke into the first team setup this season.

He has made 28 appearances already, scoring two and assisting five goals. He has also played for the Spanish national side right after turning 16, becoming the youngest player to debut and score for La Furia Roja.

Salah is also having an incredible season, leading both the goalscoring and assisting charts in the Premier League in 2023/24. He has 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across all competitions this season, and remains one of the best footballers in the world.

Barcelona are enduring a difficult financial situation, which could cause them to part with their superstar talents. With Yamal not only attracting the attention of Liverpool but also Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, a move could be on the cards to help Barca balance their books.

Although Salah is still at the top of his game, he will be turning 32 this year. This could be the right time for Liverpool to look for a replacement, and 16-year-old Yamal might be the best pick of the bunch.

Liverpool could sell "Polish Messi" this window as Championship clubs show interest

Liverpool could be parting ways with young Polish winger Mateusz Musialowski this window, with two Championship sides interested in securing the player's services.

Musialowski has been with the Reds for almost four years, and was really impressive for their academy side. He has scored six goals in 13 games for the Reds' U21 side this season as well. However, he has failed to break through into the first team setup and is nearing the end of his contract.

Championship sides Birmingham City and Leeds United are interested in bringing the Pole to the club, and the Reds might look to ship him on this window instead of losing him on a free in the summer.