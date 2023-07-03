Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left Liverpool this summer on free transfers. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho were arguably disappointing last season. Hence, Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to strengthen their midfield.

The Reds have already signed two midfielders this summer - Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai. They brought in Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £35 million. They then triggered the £60 million release clause for Szoboszlai to sign him from RB Leipzig.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders are now looking to bring in Lavia. Southampton have put a £50 million price tag on the Belgian midfielder. Arsenal are also highly interested in signing him this summer.

"Liverpool are in the race for Romeo Lavia since Monday. … and no changes despite Szoboszlai & Mac Allister incoming.

"Liverpool remain keen on signing Lavia, on list with Thuram. Arsenal, still very interested — but it depends on Thomas exit. Southampton want £50m fee," Romano tweeted.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool remain keen on signing Lavia, on list with Thuram.



Arsenal, still very interested — but it depends on Thomas exit.



Southampton want £50m fee. Liverpool are in the race for Romeo Lavia since Monday… and no changes despite Szoboszlai & Mac Allister incoming.Liverpool remain keen on signing Lavia, on list with Thuram.Arsenal, still very interested — but it depends on Thomas exit.Southampton want £50m fee. Liverpool are in the race for Romeo Lavia since Monday… and no changes despite Szoboszlai & Mac Allister incoming. 🚨🔴 #LFCLiverpool remain keen on signing Lavia, on list with Thuram.Arsenal, still very interested — but it depends on Thomas exit.Southampton want £50m fee. https://t.co/4waeX8pSdH

Lavia, 19, joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer. While the Saints were relegated, the youngster impressed in 34 senior appearances across competitions.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez compared with Timo Werner

The Reds signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica last summer for a club-record fee worth £85 million. He scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 42 games across competitions last season.

However, he also missed many big chances in front of goal. Manager Jurgen Klopp also used Nunez on the left wing at times, which is perhaps not his favorable position.

Former Irish striker Tony Cascarino has said that Nunez could have a similar spell at Liverpool as Timo Werner did at Chelsea, telling talkSPORT:

“Klopp has seen a lot of attack-minded players come in in the last year or so. But Nunez, I just don’t know. He’s had a whole year at Anfield, and it’s not worked out.

"He’s had a disappointing year. It looks like to me he’s going to be a Torres or a Timo Werner. He’s not going to convert the amount of chances he gets.”

Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million in 2020. He registered 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 games but was criticized for missing many opportunities in front of goal. He returned to Leipzig last summer for £25 million.

Poll : 0 votes