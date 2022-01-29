"Liverpool are watching this boy closely" - Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool's interest in 'really talented' 19-year-old star

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Fulham’s talented teenager Fabio Carvalho. Romano has revealed that the Premier League giants have sent scouts to check the player out but will not sign him in January.

Carvalho, 19, has been in top form for Fulham in the Championship this season. Naturally an attacking midfielder, the Portuguese can also fill in on either wing and make a match-winning impact. The 19-year-old has featured in 17 Championship games this season, registering seven goals and three assists.

There's still no bid on the table - nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. Liverpool have been monitoring Fabio Carvalho as top future talent for months - Carvalho's doing great with Marco Silva at Fulham and Liverpool are watching him closelyThere's still no bid on the table - nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. Liverpool have been monitoring Fabio Carvalho as top future talent for months - Carvalho's doing great with Marco Silva at Fulham and Liverpool are watching him closely 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC There's still no bid on the table - nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. https://t.co/7LPEkkGN9e

The Merseyside club are allegedly impressed with his creativity and have added him to their wishlist. Romano, however, claims that the Reds will not spend their hard-earned money on the player this winter, as he’s out of contract in June itself.

On the Don Robbie Podcast, the Italian discussed the 19-time English champions' interest in the midfielder and how they would go about the transfer.

He stated:

“He’s a possibility for the future. I don’t see Liverpool doing anything in the January transfer window. So they’re really quiet. Carvalho is a player they’re considering for a future potential move. He’s out of contract with Fulham.”

He added:

“He’s a really talented boy. He’s appreciated by many clubs but Liverpool are watching this boy closely. They’ve sent their people to watch Carvalho many times. I’m sure they’ll be in the race but it’s not something close to being agreed.”

The Fulham academy graduate was named Championship’s Player of the Month in August, drawing attention from many top-flight clubs. Leeds United are also believed to be interested in the fantastic teenager’s services.

Liverpool ‘preparing paperwork’ for Luis Diaz

Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly closer than ever to signing top transfer target Luis Diaz. The Porto sharpshooter has earned rave reviews for his performances this season and would be a welcome addition to Liverpool’s squad.

Luís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. Liverpool and FC Porto are preparing paperworks in order to complete Luís Diaz deal as soon as possible. Clubs discussing on final details - while Diaz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool immediately.Luís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. Liverpool and FC Porto are preparing paperworks in order to complete Luís Diaz deal as soon as possible. Clubs discussing on final details - while Diaz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool immediately. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFCLuís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. https://t.co/24JMhuRG9u

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the striker “has agreed personal terms” with the Merseysiders, meaning an official announcement is imminent. The Porto ace will reportedly sign a five-year deal with the Anfield outfit and will cost €45 million-plus €15 million in add-ons.

