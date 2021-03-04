Liverpool will get another chance to sign Nuno Mendes after first offer of €22m was rejected 

Liverpool will reportedly get a second opportunity to sign Sporting Lisbon full-back Nuno Mendes.

The Reds had reportedly seen an offer of €22m turned down last summer, but the Portuguese outfit are willing to listen to an improved offer. Sporting could be willing to sell if a proper bid is received.

According to a report by Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the 18-year-old could be sold by Sporting Lisbon to raise funds, and Liverpool might be his next destination.

Apart from the Reds, clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Mendes' services. A transfer tussle for his signature might be in line.

The left-back has played a key role in Sporting Lisbon's impressive campaign that has set them on the path to a first league title in almost two decades.

So far this season, Mendes has played 23 matches in all competitions for the Eagles, and his performances have seen him garner attention from across Europe.

It is unknown if Liverpool will rekindle their interest in Mendes, having signed Kostas Tsimikas last summer.

Do Liverpool still have a need to strengthen their left-back position?

Andrew Robertson is arguably one of the best left-back's in the world.

Tsimikas joined Liverpool from Olympiacos and will serve as a useful back-up option to Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland captain is arguably the standout player in the world in his position and has been instrumental to Jurgen Klopp's successes in the last few years.

In light of this, it might not be feasible for Liverpool to bid for another left-back. But even if they rekindle their interest in Mendes, they would have to increase their previous bid significantly.

At the point of their €22m bid, Nuno Mendes was an untested player who had made just nine first-team appearances.

However, he has since become an integral part of Ruben Amorim's plans. Sporting are expected to significantly increase his transfer clause from €45m to €70m.

A move to a bigger side is expected in the coming years. Mendes will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Sporting players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernades, and Luis Figo who went on to become mainstays at elite clubs.

Up next for Liverpool will be a marquee fixture with Chelsea. The Premier League champions will be looking to get back on track with a long-awaited victory at Anfield.