Liverpool will have to pay over £60 million to sign Premier League target amid interest from Tottenham - Reports

Liverpool will have to shell out over £60 million to sign their premier target Pedro Neto from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to a report in The Standard.

Neto joined Wolves from Lazio in 2019 for a reported €17.9 million. Injuries have plagued his time at the Molineux, with the forward having missed nearly 100 games due to varying degrees of hamstring, ankle, and knee issues.

Yet, the 23-year-old has been really impressive in the 2023-24 season, becoming one of the top offensive outlets for Wolves. Forming a formidable duo with South Korean forward Hwang Hee-Chan, he has three goals and 10 assists in 18 games across all competitions this season.

Even though he missed two months with a hamstring knock, he is still tied for second place for assists in the Premier League, with eight in 15 appearances. He also assisted Hwang's opener in their game against the Reds back in September, likely grabbing the attention of manager Jurgen Klopp and their administration.

A move for the Portuguese winger will not be easy on Liverpool's pockets, as they face a transfer battle with Tottenham Hotspur for his services.

They are expected to make moves in the summer to improve their squad in that aspect, with Neto at the top of their wishlist. With Mohamed Salah being 31 years of age, this would be the right time for Liverpool to look for a long-term replacement for the Egyptian.

Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah looking to emulate Virgil Van Dijk in 'everything he does'

A revelation for Liverpool this season, star young center-back Jarell Quansah has said that he aims to emulate and absorb everything that club captain Virgil van Dijk does.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (quote via liverpoolfc.com), the 21-year-old said:

“Everything he [Van Dijk] does on and off the pitch, you’ve got to look at it, you’ve got to take it in. As well as the stuff he does off the pitch, on the pitch he marshals you through it, he talks. I think just having that next to you, you can’t do much wrong with just learning off him and seeing what he’s doing.”

Having been at Anfield since the age of five, Quansah spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, before making the step up to Liverpool's first team this season.

He has been mighty impressive for the Reds, having made 18 appearances (nine starts) in the 2023-24 season. Not only has he been solid defensively, he has also added a Europa League goal and another three assists in their run to the EFL Cup final.

With the ability to play on both sides and the heart of the defence, Quansah is certainly set to be a major part of the Reds' setup for years to come.